GAME DAY PREVIEW- GAME FORTY-SIX: Canucks @ Nashville- Feb 1, 2022

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (20-19-6) vs NASHVILLE PREDATORS (27-14-4)

BRIDGESTONE ARENA, NASHVILLE, TN

5:00PM PST

TV: SPORTSNET PACIFIC. RADIO: SPORTSNET 650

The Canucks closed the book on January with a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks last night. It was one of the more complete team efforts that we’ve seen from them this season, every line looking engaged, dangerous and pushing to win it for Jaroslav Halak, who has put in some solid performances but not gotten the goal support to get the wins.

Despite the All Star break, which will see the Canucks not play again until they host the Arizona Coyotes and New York Islanders next Tuesday and Wednesday, they’re heading into February in pretty good shape. They’re just two points back of the Calgary Flames for that last wild card slot in the West, and the only bad thing is the games in hand the teams in front of them hold at the moment.

Tonight, they’re going to have to dig deep and fight off fatigue as they play their third game in four nights, visiting a Nashville team that hasn’t played since their shootout loss in Edmonton on Thursday. And yes, the Preds are pretty good, and worthy of their spot in the standings. Yet it doesn’t seem to matter how good they are, the Canucks are a team that gives them fits. If you look at the 3 previous meetings before this season between these teams, the Canucks outscored the Predators 17-8 in the season sweep.

These teams have split the season series so far, dropping a 3-2 decision at home to the Preds in November, and came through with a big 3-1 win in Nashville two weeks ago in the last game of that crucial 5 game Eastern road swing. With the San Jose Sharks taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning and Calgary Flames visiting the Dallas Stars, this is a must win for the Canucks to keep pace, and with a Sharks loss, one that could see them pass San Jose and Edmonton as they inch closer to a playoff spot.

LINEUPS

Courtesy of nhl.com, here’s tonight’s disasterpiece ensemble, so to speak:

Canucks projected lineup

Elias Pettersson — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Tanner Pearson — Bo Horvat — Conor Garland

Tyler Motte — Juho Lammikko — Matthew Highmore

Vasily Podkolzin — Jason Dickinson — Nils Hoglander

Quinn Hughes — Luke Schenn

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Tyler Myers

Brad Hunt — Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

Jaroslav Halak

Scratched: Spencer Martin, Justin Dowling, Alex Chiasson

Injured: Brandon Sutter (illness), Brady Keeper (leg), Travis Hamonic (lower body), Guillaume Brisebois (undisclosed), Tucker Poolman (illness), Kyle Burroughs (leg)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Mikael Granlund — Matt Duchene

Nick Cousins — Ryan Johansen — Luke Kunin

Yakov Trenin — Colton Sissons — Tanner Jeannot

Eeli Tolvanen — Michael McCarron — Philip Tomasino

Roman Josi — Alexandre Carrier

Matthias Ekholm — Matt Benning

Mark Borowiecki — Dante Fabbro

Juuse Saros

David Rittich

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Ben Harpur

Injured: None

So, if this is accurate, the Canucks are going to scratch one of the guys who last night to make room for Tanner Pearson and Vasily Podkolzin. Podz was a healthy scratch, while Pearson was still in COVID protocol. A victim of numbers, I suppose, but he’s been quietly effective of late, and I would expect this isn’t a permanent thing. Thatcher Demko will face Juuse Saros in goal, and other than the goalie swap and the returnees, it doesn’t look like there’s any other changes.

GAME DAY CHATTER

Head Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses what Luke Schenn and Alex Chiasson mean to the team, his thoughts on his first 20 games and looking ahead to tonight against Nashville. #Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/U0jhbzvIkZ — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 1, 2022

"Usually would probably just get it down to the neutral zone, not have an icing and make them come out of the zone and regroup but saw a little window there and decided to go for it."



️ Luke Schenn on his empty net goal last night in Chicago#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/tYyCy2dP84 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 1, 2022

It’s the #YearOfTheTiger!

Wishing everyone a happy #LunarNewYear filled with luck, prosperity, and happiness.



Learn more about your Chinese zodiac sign plus recommended books

and films from @Elimin8_hate ⤵️



VISIT | https://t.co/AxOElQ3J40 pic.twitter.com/ZiiZVhpRk0 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 1, 2022

GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN

Swedish legends MESHUGGAH are set to return with their first album since 2016’s ‘The Violent Sleep Of Reason’, and this first track is absolutely lethal. ‘Immutable’ hits stores on April 1st on Atomic Fire Records.

Enjoy the game, and the upcoming All Star break. We’ll have All Star weekend coverage plus daily Olympic open threads to follow along with Team Canada’s men and women going for gold in Beijing. Go Canucks Go!