GAME DAY PREVIEW- GAME FORTY-SIX: Canucks @ Nashville- Feb 1, 2022

Last stop on this road trip takes the Canucks to Nashville, as they look to win the season series against one of the best in the West.

By Kent Basky
Vancouver Canucks v Nashville Predators Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (20-19-6) vs NASHVILLE PREDATORS (27-14-4)

BRIDGESTONE ARENA, NASHVILLE, TN

5:00PM PST

TV: SPORTSNET PACIFIC. RADIO: SPORTSNET 650

OPPOSING BLOG: ON THE FORECHECK

The Canucks closed the book on January with a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks last night. It was one of the more complete team efforts that we’ve seen from them this season, every line looking engaged, dangerous and pushing to win it for Jaroslav Halak, who has put in some solid performances but not gotten the goal support to get the wins.

Despite the All Star break, which will see the Canucks not play again until they host the Arizona Coyotes and New York Islanders next Tuesday and Wednesday, they’re heading into February in pretty good shape. They’re just two points back of the Calgary Flames for that last wild card slot in the West, and the only bad thing is the games in hand the teams in front of them hold at the moment.

Tonight, they’re going to have to dig deep and fight off fatigue as they play their third game in four nights, visiting a Nashville team that hasn’t played since their shootout loss in Edmonton on Thursday. And yes, the Preds are pretty good, and worthy of their spot in the standings. Yet it doesn’t seem to matter how good they are, the Canucks are a team that gives them fits. If you look at the 3 previous meetings before this season between these teams, the Canucks outscored the Predators 17-8 in the season sweep.

These teams have split the season series so far, dropping a 3-2 decision at home to the Preds in November, and came through with a big 3-1 win in Nashville two weeks ago in the last game of that crucial 5 game Eastern road swing. With the San Jose Sharks taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning and Calgary Flames visiting the Dallas Stars, this is a must win for the Canucks to keep pace, and with a Sharks loss, one that could see them pass San Jose and Edmonton as they inch closer to a playoff spot.

LINEUPS

Courtesy of nhl.com, here’s tonight’s disasterpiece ensemble, so to speak:

Canucks projected lineup

Elias PetterssonJ.T. MillerBrock Boeser

Tanner PearsonBo HorvatConor Garland

Tyler MotteJuho LammikkoMatthew Highmore

Vasily PodkolzinJason DickinsonNils Hoglander

Quinn HughesLuke Schenn

Oliver Ekman-LarssonTyler Myers

Brad HuntNoah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

Jaroslav Halak

Scratched: Spencer Martin, Justin Dowling, Alex Chiasson

Injured: Brandon Sutter (illness), Brady Keeper (leg), Travis Hamonic (lower body), Guillaume Brisebois (undisclosed), Tucker Poolman (illness), Kyle Burroughs (leg)

Predators projected lineup

Filip ForsbergMikael GranlundMatt Duchene

Nick CousinsRyan JohansenLuke Kunin

Yakov TreninColton SissonsTanner Jeannot

Eeli TolvanenMichael McCarronPhilip Tomasino

Roman JosiAlexandre Carrier

Matthias EkholmMatt Benning

Mark BorowieckiDante Fabbro

Juuse Saros

David Rittich

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Ben Harpur

Injured: None

So, if this is accurate, the Canucks are going to scratch one of the guys who last night to make room for Tanner Pearson and Vasily Podkolzin. Podz was a healthy scratch, while Pearson was still in COVID protocol. A victim of numbers, I suppose, but he’s been quietly effective of late, and I would expect this isn’t a permanent thing. Thatcher Demko will face Juuse Saros in goal, and other than the goalie swap and the returnees, it doesn’t look like there’s any other changes.

GAME DAY CHATTER

GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN

Swedish legends MESHUGGAH are set to return with their first album since 2016’s ‘The Violent Sleep Of Reason’, and this first track is absolutely lethal. ‘Immutable’ hits stores on April 1st on Atomic Fire Records.

Enjoy the game, and the upcoming All Star break. We’ll have All Star weekend coverage plus daily Olympic open threads to follow along with Team Canada’s men and women going for gold in Beijing. Go Canucks Go!

