Wake With Elias: Schenn Updates and Chara Trashes 2011 Canucks

Luke Schenn’s agent speaks on contract, Zdeno Chara speaks on the 2011 Canucks squad.

By Markus Meyer
Photo by Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images

Canucks News

  • The talk of the town lately has been Luke Schenn, and whether the Canucks should trade him or try and get an asset. According to his agent, he loves it in Vancouver. For my money, people are kinda overthinking this and overhyping Schenn. He’s a rock solid player, no doubt. But if you can get a 2nd round pick or something similar, you take that and sprint away laughing. Come on guys. He’s awesome, but ultimately a 4/5 guy max on a good team. Definitely keep an eye on this story, though,
  • Zdeno Chara, in a recent podcast, accused the 2011 Canucks of things like practising passing the Cup around and arranging with the league how many people could come out during the ceremony. Honestly, I kinda doubt this is entirely true. I find it pretty hard to believe that nothing would have come out before now, so this may just be Chara stirring up some chaos. But hey, that Canucks team did have some characters on it, so maybe it did happen. Or maybe Chara’s just weaving this narrative in his own head.
  • Here’s a look at the team’s overall record. They’re a .500 team now! Which isn’t very impressive. If you’d told me at the start of the year that they’d be .500 by now, I’d be pretty underwhelmed. But given the catastrophic start. maybe there is legitimate room for optimism?
  • Some prospects news: Jonathan Lekkerimaki and defence version of Elias Pettersson have made Sweden’s WJC team. Lekkerimaki in particular has not had a great year, so it’ll be interesting to watch his progression at the tournament,
  • A nice, joyful, holiday-adjacent story from the Canucks. Always like to see this kind of work being done in the community.
  • And despite a recent hot-ish streak, there remains a segment of the fanbase who are rightfully unsettled. Yes, there’s optimism, but it still feels like we’re on a knife’s edge. Ownership, though? Maybe a different story.

Hockey News

  • Tage Thompson had himself a pretty good night recently, and seems to be on the brink of stardom in Buffalo. Keep an eye on this guy, folks.
  • Some sad news in the division: Alex Pietrangelo is out indefinitely due to family reasons. Obviously we wish him the best. I’ve always been a fan of his, and I hope things work out for the best.
  • There may be a story brewing here in Calgary, where Jacob Markstrom has been replaced for a few games. Is there trouble between the Flames’ pipes? Maybe, and it certainly wouldn’t be bad news for the Canucks’ playoff chances.
  • And a big honour for Marie-Philip Poulin: she was named the top Canadian athlete of the year. Obviously very well earned.

BC Place Bulletins

BC Place Bulletins is a Friday WWE feature summarizing scores and news from the local Vancouver sports scene.

  • An interview with recently retired BC Lions receiver Bryan Burnham, who I think is very well spoken. We wish him a happy retirement.
  • And in more BC Lions news, the entire coaching staff is coming back after a successful season.
  • And a fun Vancouver Giants story on the teddy bear toss:

