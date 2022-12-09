Wake With Elias: Schenn Updates and Chara Trashes 2011 Canucks

Canucks News
- The talk of the town lately has been Luke Schenn, and whether the Canucks should trade him or try and get an asset. According to his agent, he loves it in Vancouver. For my money, people are kinda overthinking this and overhyping Schenn. He’s a rock solid player, no doubt. But if you can get a 2nd round pick or something similar, you take that and sprint away laughing. Come on guys. He’s awesome, but ultimately a 4/5 guy max on a good team. Definitely keep an eye on this story, though,
Luke Schenn (UFA) agent Ben Hankinson on Schenn future - Luke loves playing in Vancouver and would love to continue to play for the Canucks for many years to come.— Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) December 8, 2022
- Zdeno Chara, in a recent podcast, accused the 2011 Canucks of things like practising passing the Cup around and arranging with the league how many people could come out during the ceremony. Honestly, I kinda doubt this is entirely true. I find it pretty hard to believe that nothing would have come out before now, so this may just be Chara stirring up some chaos. But hey, that Canucks team did have some characters on it, so maybe it did happen. Or maybe Chara’s just weaving this narrative in his own head.
"We saw players from Vancouver coming on the ice... they were actually practising how they would be lifting the Cup and handing off the Cup to each other."— Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) December 8, 2022
Chara has some scathing allegations about the 2011 #Canucks.https://t.co/P9FaSfR3Ul
- Here’s a look at the team’s overall record. They’re a .500 team now! Which isn’t very impressive. If you’d told me at the start of the year that they’d be .500 by now, I’d be pretty underwhelmed. But given the catastrophic start. maybe there is legitimate room for optimism?
what a ride. Tonight. Last game. All season. 0-5-2 to start. 12-12-3 now. Last four wins in OT. Back to back wins giving up 6 and 5 #Canucks— Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) December 8, 2022
- Some prospects news: Jonathan Lekkerimaki and defence version of Elias Pettersson have made Sweden’s WJC team. Lekkerimaki in particular has not had a great year, so it’ll be interesting to watch his progression at the tournament,
Jonathan Lekkerimäki and Elias Pettersson (D-Petey) have both been named to Sweden’s World Junior team.#CanucksProspect pic.twitter.com/aRlW85zRzN— Faber (@ChrisFaber39) December 7, 2022
- A nice, joyful, holiday-adjacent story from the Canucks. Always like to see this kind of work being done in the community.
The joy of the season can be lost in a rush to retailers, instead of focusing on what really matters. #Canucks https://t.co/zWh6Bv8I32— Ben Kuzma (@benkuzma) December 5, 2022
- And despite a recent hot-ish streak, there remains a segment of the fanbase who are rightfully unsettled. Yes, there’s optimism, but it still feels like we’re on a knife’s edge. Ownership, though? Maybe a different story.
Lebrun: "A lot of Canucks fans would have embraced a full scorched-earth rebuild years ago, and perhaps even still do now, but it’s never been something that ownership has embraced."— Taj (@taj1944) December 5, 2022
Hockey News
- Tage Thompson had himself a pretty good night recently, and seems to be on the brink of stardom in Buffalo. Keep an eye on this guy, folks.
Tage Thompson: 4 goals in 16 minutes in the first period. #Sabres— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 8, 2022
- Some sad news in the division: Alex Pietrangelo is out indefinitely due to family reasons. Obviously we wish him the best. I’ve always been a fan of his, and I hope things work out for the best.
Alex Pietrangelo is away from the team and will remain so indefinitely due to an illness in the family.— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 7, 2022
The Vegas Golden Knights wholeheartedly support Alex and the Pietrangelos and ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this time.
- There may be a story brewing here in Calgary, where Jacob Markstrom has been replaced for a few games. Is there trouble between the Flames’ pipes? Maybe, and it certainly wouldn’t be bad news for the Canucks’ playoff chances.
Based on small number of players who skated this morning, looks like Dan Vladar starts vs. Minnesota. Starter’s net empty and Markstrom working with scratches.— Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) December 7, 2022
Also looks like Brett Ritchie in, Kevin Rooney out.
Will confirm at warmup. 6 pm puck drop tonight. #Flames
- And a big honour for Marie-Philip Poulin: she was named the top Canadian athlete of the year. Obviously very well earned.
Marie-Philip Poulin is your Canadian Athlete of the Year. She’s the first women’s hockey player to win.— Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) December 7, 2022
In 2022, she won an Olympic gold medal, a World Championship, scored her third Olympic gold medal winning goal, became the only player to score in four gold medal games, etc!!
BC Place Bulletins
- An interview with recently retired BC Lions receiver Bryan Burnham, who I think is very well spoken. We wish him a happy retirement.
Why is it the right time for @RealBBurnham to retire?— Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) December 8, 2022
Catch up on our interview with the @BCLions receiver now!https://t.co/PcdVPPP55x pic.twitter.com/k19kiJ81tD
- And in more BC Lions news, the entire coaching staff is coming back after a successful season.
"The continuity allows us to grow and improve as a coaching staff and as a football team.”@CoachRickyC announces the return of the entire coaching staff for 2023 season— BC LIONS (@BCLions) December 7, 2022
MORE | https://t.co/T7rvd1IoKS#RoarLikeNeverBefore pic.twitter.com/4llgkMOwz9
- And a fun Vancouver Giants story on the teddy bear toss:
Vancouver Giants: Junior teams still love to grin and teddy bear it when it comes to toss https://t.co/eKDE5aHo5N— The Vancouver Sun (@VancouverSun) December 7, 2022
