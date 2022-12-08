GAME RECAP #27: NUCKS WIN! In... OT! Drown Pretend Seals 6-5

If you and your circulatory system had seen enough firewagon hockey on Monday - this would be the time to practice look away meditation.

The Nucks beat the Shartlets in OT last month. Wasn’t that enough?

Nope. The Nucks are determined to win all their remaining games in OT. Well... determined is not the word to use. The Nucks are whoopsie-doodling their way to win. Or something.

Very entertaining, sure - if you can afford the drinks at the NM Game Thread Bar and Profiteering Center.

THE GOOD STUFF

The Nucks have summited the lofty heights, heights so high, we needed oxygen to keep breathing.

I know, often looked like Keystone Kops Krest K2 despite the challenges of gravity and careless ice habits. But here we are, getting dragged up the slopes of mediocrity possibly losing sight of our Bedard embroidered basement pillow.

Where was I... oh right.. recaping the Nucking drinking game - Bad Retro-Seals Jersey Edition. Game thread was optimistic and ready to protest the dress code.

Those jerseys on SJ, are bloody awful. Like REAL BAD. — Chicky

Turns out, the real reason for the tacky appearance was the special fire retardant material created for a night of track-meet firewagon action.

Just how we like it.

Nucks started badly, got down one early, then got 2 goals from Joshua to win the 1st.

GoGo Dakota — Raddy

Dakota had a fight and another goal - then the NHL took it away. Of course. Not the fight, just the goal. But... he wasn’t finished fighting, so yeah... took that away too. But not the penalty.

Early in the 2nd, Hogz put the Nucks up 3-1.

Guess what happened next?

Correct. Seals tied it up. Then Miki put Nucks up a goal heading into the 3rd.

Guess what happened next?

Correct. Seals tied it up.

And then scored the GWG in mid 3rd. Of course.

Guess what happened next?

Almost correct - after putting 2 shots on net in the 3rd, the Nucks went on the PP with 4 minutes left. Their 3rd shot - slap pass from Pete to Kuz backdoor was the goal that made OT and all our hyperventilating worthwhile.

Guess what happened next?

Yup. Marty, Josh, Kuz and Pete made all our game thread binge drinking worth the hangover.

Petey does it again !!!!!!!!!!!! And Spence is the real deal !!!! .500 hockey y’all !!!! — ‘82

Video Dippsy Doodling Video

On the road with that 80s duo.

GAME STATS (Sealing the Deal)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 28 46% 2/3 11 15 28 8 Sharks SJS 39 54% 1/3 11 20 16 14



SHOTS ON GOAL (Nucks are stingy)

Period VAN SJS 1st 8 10 2nd 11 17 3rd 5 8 OT 5 4 Total 29 39



PLAYER STATS (Pete OT Streak)

OT PRESSORS

Dakota gets the hattie or the belt or both.

"Just a confidence builder. Goes a long way showing that I can be effective at this level. Just take a performance like that and try and build off of it."



Dakota Joshua following a 2-goal performance over the Sharks@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/L2FkBydr1C — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 8, 2022

Marty is back in the saddle - now equipped with a shovel.

"You just have to dig deep and be resilient. I thought as a team, we did that."



Spencer Martin@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/kt1w6lipLl — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 8, 2022

Pete brings the heat. To Bruce. Put Kuz back on his wing please.

"We play great together. I think the more we play, the better we come together."



Elias Pettersson on playing with Andrei Kuzmenko@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/WPdg80pq8d — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 8, 2022

Allowing too many high danger chances against? Nucks don’t care. Worst goaltending in the NHL? Nucks don’t care. Sub league-average D? Nucks don’t care.

Score, score, score your way to happiness.

Considering that they started playing their game 6 minutes before the end of the 3rd, this is a shocking result. It just shows what would this team be capable of, if they cared enough. First they score 4 goals while sleep-walking for 2.5 periods, and then they play 11 minutes of “I give a sh#t hockey” to win the game. — Atty

Winning changes everything - game thread underwear included... but...

A win is a wine, but how am I going to survive a whole season if every win will come this hard? I mean, the stress level is going through the roof. Do I have to give up a few years of my life just to be a Canucks fan? — Atty

Ummm...

in the history of rhetorical questions, that’s the rhetoricallest — Raddy

Anyhow... if a win is a wine - do the Nucks have a drinking problem?

Drink it all in.