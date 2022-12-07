Gamethread #27: Canucks vs Sharks

Here’s how it looks
Not a bad spot consider how bad it was in October and the fact Demko has been out for the past two wins.
Here is how tonight could look:
Game-day skate lines/pairings in San Jose:— Ben Kuzma (@benkuzma) December 7, 2022
Hoglander-Horvat-Miller
Mikheyev-Pettersson-Boeser
Kuzmenko-Studnicka-Garland
Joshua-Aman-Lazar
OEL-Bear
Hughes-Schenn
Stillman-Myers#Canucks
The Boeser trade dreamfest has begun on Twitter. I think someone asked for whatever team gets him, to throw in a pony as well.
You might need sunglasses to watch this game....the visual might scar some retinas
We're in for a visual treat. Both the #Canucks & #SJSharks are wearing their #ReverseRetros tonight pic.twitter.com/Cf0pwpSKZI— Randip Janda (@RandipJanda) December 8, 2022
Must win for the Canucks....shit, that might have been the jinx. Let me try again....
Canucks could win or lose.....whatever.
Go Canucks Meh!
