Gamethread #27: Canucks vs Sharks

Not a bad spot consider how bad it was in October and the fact Demko has been out for the past two wins.

Here is how tonight could look:

Game-day skate lines/pairings in San Jose:



Hoglander-Horvat-Miller

Mikheyev-Pettersson-Boeser

Kuzmenko-Studnicka-Garland

Joshua-Aman-Lazar



OEL-Bear

Hughes-Schenn

Stillman-Myers#Canucks — Ben Kuzma (@benkuzma) December 7, 2022

The Boeser trade dreamfest has begun on Twitter. I think someone asked for whatever team gets him, to throw in a pony as well.

You might need sunglasses to watch this game....the visual might scar some retinas

Must win for the Canucks....shit, that might have been the jinx. Let me try again....

Canucks could win or lose.....whatever.

Go Canucks Meh!