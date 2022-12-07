 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread #27: Canucks vs Sharks

Can the Canucks make it three wins in a row?

By westy99
NHL: DEC 16 Canucks at Sharks Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here’s how it looks

Not a bad spot consider how bad it was in October and the fact Demko has been out for the past two wins.

Here is how tonight could look:

The Boeser trade dreamfest has begun on Twitter. I think someone asked for whatever team gets him, to throw in a pony as well.

You might need sunglasses to watch this game....the visual might scar some retinas

Must win for the Canucks....shit, that might have been the jinx. Let me try again....

Canucks could win or lose.....whatever.

Go Canucks Meh!

