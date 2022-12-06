GAME RECAP #26: NUCKS WIN! And Lose And Win Again - Drop Habs 7-6 in 80s OT Replay Game

Stop me if you’ve heard this before.

Team gets a 4 goal lead in the 1st.

Team loses 4 goal lead in the 3rd.

Team loses game in OT.

Don’t stop me when I say... the team wasn’t the Nucks - it was the Habs!

I’m not making it up. Really. Have the game thread receipts to prove it.

Surreal game. I don’t even remember a game like that, AND with happy ending. Must have been decades ago. Even jimmi couldn’t make this up. Probably one of the top 20 craziest games since the 90s. — Atty

It’s true. Couldn’t make this up even hanging out with Cheech at an 80s all-you-can-score buffet.

THE GOOD

The Comeback Kids narrative - scheduled for deep cold storage - sprung up in the late 2nd to go flippin’ crazy - streaking live in the fully crazed ROG.

This is only the 3rd time in Nucking history the Nucks have comeback to win after being down 4 goals.

How long ago was that, kids?

A long time ago... long before the internet, before even the personal computer was a thing.

It was in 1973 against the Leafs. You do the math. Without using the calc app on your non-rotary dialing smartphone.

The backup to the backup goalie played crazy good(ish) - 80s style.

Pete the Great was a force on skates - his line had 3 goals. And fittingly, Pete had the final winning goal! Sweet cold revenge served to Douche Matheson.

THE NOT GREAT

The Nucks started well in the 1st, had some high danger chances and then after too much 6 minute hockey faded back to the firewagon - where Marty was ready to be lit up. Or not ready. Bruce pulled him after allowing 4 goals on 9 shots. Game thread were counting too.

Forget trading Boeser for a #1RHD...trade him for 30+ year old back-up goalie who was competent at some point in his career — ‘82

Harsh, but spotting the Habs 4 goals in the ROG in the 1st - in the last half of the freakin’ period. How do the Nucks deal with that?

I can’t even with this team anymore. Just so freaking depressing. Play great for 10 minutes, play jackass sideways for next 10. That BS penalty call on Schenn completely forked the game up. Stillman the pylon keeps giving, Boeser’s magically on for 2 goals against, and Miller plays dispy-doodle with the puck twice on the PP. JFC on a hotplate. — copey2

In the 2nd... the Nucks spent most of it in their cozy place - the place where poor defense goes to watch the puck. And worse, the Nucks took a penalty.

Nucks to PK... good thing - they prefer to stay in their own end anyways — jimmi

THE F*#%*#& INSANE!

But just when the 2nd is almost over and the game is far out of reach....

Gnarly gets a goal! And then Ilya gets one.

And worse...

Stillman with 2 apples...that hurts the narrative — ‘82

And we’re then we’re into crazy time. Usually called the 3rd period.

Bo scores. Ilya scores again.

Game is tied up! Not making it up.

Then the Stud steals the puck behind the net from the Habbing goalie and scores on the same out-of-position goalie.

The Nucks have score 5 unanswered goals! Can they keep the lead?

Of course not.

Even worse, the Habs tie it up after a face off in the Nucks fav end of the giveaway area.

But, then... Huggie finally gets his 1st goal of the season!

Huggie!!!! with the GWG — Atty

How exciting! If it wasn’t a Habs’ goal. The Habs have won the game. Again.

But that’s not the 80s firewagon story the ROG had swept into the Tardis - Back to The Delorean Edition!

Down a goal in the last 2 minutes the Nucks get a PP. They pull the backup to the backup and go 6 on 4. And score!!!

A few seconds into OT, Pete dekes, taps Doucheseon and scores to WIN THE GAME!

That was one of the craziest games I’ve watched. I didn’t watch in live so that I could skip commercials. If I was watching live, I probably would’ve turned it off after the first period. As terrible as the defense was, probably one of my favorite games to have watched. They seemed to be equally as inept on defense so it was truly anyone’s game. Almost feel bad for Montembeault. He played a stellar first period stopping 4 or 5 high quality scoring chances to keep his team in it but never got much help after that. Could’ve been 4-0 Canucks in the first 10 minutes if not for him. — marcness52

THE ROGING CRAZY REPLAYS

This game had everything you’d expect from a Nucks home game - except the comeback win. Garret loved this game. 7-6 is how the game is meant to be played. In the 80s.

GAME STATS (80s style!)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canadiens MTL 25 48% 0/3 9 20 13 2 Canucks VAN 32 53% 1/2 11 17 11 11



PLAYER STATS (So many stats!)

THE ROGING SUPERPRESSING

Delia night in the ROG - welcome to NHL ‘87!

"It is hockey, you have to be prepared for anything. You don't draw it up like that."



️ Collin Delia on getting his first win with the Canucks@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/fJiMWF2dbr — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 6, 2022

Bo has 20 goals after 26 games - JR is salivating weeks before Xmas dinner. Bo goes and goes.

"In the third period I felt like we were just going, nothing was going to stop us...we got the job done."



️ Bo Horvat@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/LuW250H5Yk — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 6, 2022

Bruce is starting to believe that his capricious, mercurial and spasmodically inclined team can lose games early or late or win games late or something.

"Our team is starting to believe that when they get down, they can still make a game of it. That's a belief that if you have that, you're never out of it. That's an important thing you can take from a game like this."



️ Head Coach Bruce Boudreau@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/fD19laNymt — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 6, 2022

A game that can only be summed up in 3 words...

OMG, OMG, OMG! — Atty

What did we learn?

80s hockey is not for the weak of stomach.

there was one more flip from giddy to vomity and back again in there... — copey2

And another thing... Demmers is out for 6 weeks, so... what happens next?

Let’s find out.