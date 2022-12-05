Boeser skating on top line ahead of Canucks’ matchup vs. Canadiens (Preview)

Life moves fast, especially if your name is Brock Boeser.

The 25-year-old was listed as a scratch on Saturday morning. By the end of the night, he was playing with Elias Pettersson and scored the game-tying goal against the Arizona Coyotes.

Related Unpacking the messy situation between Brock Boeser and the Canucks

Now, Boeser will at least start the game on Elias Pettersson’s line tonight as the Canucks host the Montreal Canadiens at Rogers Arena.

Montreal Canadiens (12-11-1) vs. Vancouver Canucks (10-12-3)

Rogers Arena, Vancouver BC, 7:30 pm

TV: SN Pacific /// Radio: SN 650

Opposition Blog: Eyes on the Prize

The Canucks played arguably their worst game of the season last time they faced the Canadiens, and that’s saying something considering that this team has been brutal during all three games on this homestand.

Montreal, meanwhile, is continuing to be scrappy while playing loose. They’re a heavily-flawed, one-line team, but a team nonetheless that handed Vancouver their lunch money not even a month ago.

Since that game, the Canadiens have only won two games in regulation, but they do have five wins during that time span (5-5-0).

PROJECTED LINES

Vancouver

Here are the lines from the Canucks’ morning skate.

Bruce Boudreau said that Quinn Hughes was having a maintenance day. No comment on whether or not he’ll play tonight.

Montreal

Here are the lines that Montreal trotted out for their last game against the Edmonton Oilers.

Jonathan Drouin, Brendan Gallagher and Mike Hoffman all appear to be out with injuires right now.

That shouldn’t make a huge difference for the Canadiens, who seem to be getting offensive production from four guys only.

The entire first line is producing but outside of that, Sean Monahan (16 points) is the only other Canadians player with more than nine points this season.

GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN

Maybe a little hypnosis would help the Canucks stop playing terribly? They haven’t had a good game yet on this homestand after two brutal losses and a narrow win over the hapless Coyotes.