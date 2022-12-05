Boeser skating on top line ahead of Canucks’ matchup vs. Canadiens (Preview)

Life moves fast, especially if your name is Brock Boeser.
The 25-year-old was listed as a scratch on Saturday morning. By the end of the night, he was playing with Elias Pettersson and scored the game-tying goal against the Arizona Coyotes.
Now, Boeser will at least start the game on Elias Pettersson’s line tonight as the Canucks host the Montreal Canadiens at Rogers Arena.
Montreal Canadiens (12-11-1) vs. Vancouver Canucks (10-12-3)
Rogers Arena, Vancouver BC, 7:30 pm
TV: SN Pacific /// Radio: SN 650
The Canucks played arguably their worst game of the season last time they faced the Canadiens, and that’s saying something considering that this team has been brutal during all three games on this homestand.
Montreal, meanwhile, is continuing to be scrappy while playing loose. They’re a heavily-flawed, one-line team, but a team nonetheless that handed Vancouver their lunch money not even a month ago.
Since that game, the Canadiens have only won two games in regulation, but they do have five wins during that time span (5-5-0).
PROJECTED LINES
Vancouver
Here are the lines from the Canucks’ morning skate.
Game-day skate lines/pairings:— Ben Kuzma (@benkuzma) December 5, 2022
Hoglander-Horvat-Miller
Mikheyev-Pettersson-Boeser
Kuzmenko-Dries-Garland
Studnicka-Aman-Lazar
OEL-Bear
Burroughs-Schenn
Stillman-Myers
(No Hughes)#Canucks
Bruce Boudreau said that Quinn Hughes was having a maintenance day. No comment on whether or not he’ll play tonight.
Montreal
Here are the lines that Montreal trotted out for their last game against the Edmonton Oilers.
#Habs Échauffement— Guillaume Lefrançois (@glefrancoisLP) December 3, 2022
Caufield-Suzuki-Dach
Slafkovsky-Monahan-Anderson
Dadonov-Dvorak-Armia
Pezzetta-Evans-Pitlick
Matheson-Savard
Edmundson-Guhle
Xhekaj-Kovacevic
Allen
Jonathan Drouin, Brendan Gallagher and Mike Hoffman all appear to be out with injuires right now.
That shouldn’t make a huge difference for the Canadiens, who seem to be getting offensive production from four guys only.
The entire first line is producing but outside of that, Sean Monahan (16 points) is the only other Canadians player with more than nine points this season.
GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN
Maybe a little hypnosis would help the Canucks stop playing terribly? They haven’t had a good game yet on this homestand after two brutal losses and a narrow win over the hapless Coyotes.
