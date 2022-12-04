GAME RECAP #25: NUCKS WIN!!! Really! Down Desert Dogs 3-2 in OT

Well... that was a hellava game - thread.

At least this game went at a level the Nucks can manage. Dog-tired road team get a lead in the ROG and lose it to the dog-bored Nucks.

However, the not-so-bored NM game thread lit up the comment count. Over a million. And counting. Yes, might have been a slurred count.

And so did Schenn - the most hits in NHL history - or the last 17 years.

Your new @NHL all-time leader in hits by a defenceman, Luke Schenn. pic.twitter.com/wgRZYKRj1G — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 4, 2022

THE FOOD GOOD

Nucks got down early in the 1st, but tied it before the game period was over. By Bo on the PP! Trade value trending back up for JR.

In the 2nd the Nucks PK gave up a goal - because... reasons...

Nucks mount a comeback in the 3rd. Get a shot on goal by mid-period. Don’t want to push too hard.

And then Pete puts the donkey, the anvil, the team on his back and skates from his own and into the dog-tired end. Passes to Brock, who has no time to think or shoot low, shoots high and scores!

The game is won! Or tied! But this scratched player, unscratched and on Pete’s wing gets a goal he needed. The goal the Nucks needed.

Psychological plot Tell Bessie/Agent...they can seek a trade Tell Bessie he’s a healthy scratch Play Bessie on the top line in the 3rd Bessie scores — ‘82

Actually, the Nucks came back and scored a couple goals in the 2nd. But on the Hogz goal, JT took a penalty before the puck was in the net. Timing. Nucks hockey is like humour, without the laughing part.

On the 2nd goal the ROG knew it was a good goal after the deeking dangles Studnicka performed to give Aman the tap in.

Or was it?

Hockey gods: “It’s a goal! It’s not a goal! No wait, it IS a goal! Just fuckin with you canucks fans, it’s not a goal.” — Twitch

Goal didn't count but still appreciate the move by Studnicka ‍ pic.twitter.com/rua84Uinhm — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 4, 2022

THE USUAL BLAH BLAH BLAH

We did get an exciting 3rd period - part of it - and a winning OT - luckily. However, the Nucks looked more dog-tired than the road team that played 12 straight games on dog hotel row.

In the 2nd. Yotes hemmed the Nucks in their own end for long stretches. Either the Nucks are terrible in their own end or the Yotes have discovered the secret of herding dog hockey.

And the Nucks 5-on-3 PP... didn’t score... because...

Whatever you do on a 5 on 3...do not shoot...Nuck rule #1 — ‘82

Long standing rule?

I remember this plan from last year and the year before that. It worked great then too. — Raddy

Game thread was onto the performance art part of the Nucking PP.

Fucking miller. the whole power play was clown shoes, but fucking miller anyways. Huggy on a 4 minute shift too. — Twitchy

But what size - 14 or 16?

Yes. One of each. On the wrong feet. — Twitch

Now with heels! Fashion Clown Shoes PP Night in the ROG!

The Nucking PK needs to be much better. We knew that. But the players in front of Marty need to not distract Marty. That’s opposing players’ job.

Can’t whine all night... that’s what the game thread is for.

Let’s get this thread to 100 comments. Tomorrow, NMers will look and see 100 comments....and lose their shit that they missed out...only to find it’s you and I shit-posting — Twitchy

Went waaay over that... things go better with shots - rum shots - slap shots - more rum shots.

HNIC ROG VIDEO NIGHT

Just the good part. OT. 2nd OT win of the season. On the PP!

Full game highlights from the 2 Johns - the last part was the best.

GAME STATS (way too close)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Coyotes ARI 23 41% 1/3 16 13 20 3 Canucks VAN 32 59% 2/8 6 25 7 5



PLAYER STATS (Scratch that goal itch, Bess!)

ROG PRESSING

Schenn sets a league record - a good one!

"The cool thing is the guys at the top of that list are all honest guys. I played against a lot of them and I recognize when they're on the ice and it's usually a hard night, a hard shift."



Luke Schenn on becoming the @NHL all-time leader in hits@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/OKUPtqptAU — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 4, 2022

Bruce heard ‘Schenn It Is’ and now we hear his thoughts on so many swirling hockey things. Not many pretty things.

"It wasn't a pretty game, but sometimes when you need a win, you find a way, and tonight we found a way."



Head Coach Bruce Boudreau meets with the media following the overtime win over Arizona@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/ygzxBXPCDt — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 4, 2022

Not a totally fugly win. Fine, it was. But, let’s squint a bit and pretend the desert dogs are at the top of their division and the valiant Nucks managed to squeak by them in OT after a tremendously tough game.

Squint harder.

Things to remember:

Only 57 more games to watch number 57.

Only 2 more sleeps before the Nucks get Habb’d in the ROG.

Bruce still has a job.

Brock is still a Canuck

Game threads can be as entertaining as a Nucks game. Or much more entertaining.

Oh and one other thing...