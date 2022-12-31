GAME RECAP #36: Nucks Win - Road Loss in Red - Edged 3-2

Another road game and another terrible 2nd period. Welcome to 2023. Flashback Edition.

The middle-lower of the pack Nucks put on another road show - the dropping below 500 road gong show.

THE GOOD

Pete competes - gets a goal and almost wills the Nucks to get the tie.

Dries scored too. Yay!

Nucks PK killed 2 penalties!

THE FREAKING MEH

Millsie doesn’t compete. Doesn’t care. Lazy back check. Lazy line changes. Careless play all over. Only thing he helped with was getting 2 goals for Cowtown.

If Gallant can scratch Lefrenier, then Bruce can scratch J-Me Miller. Early and often. Miller is not delivering on his pay. Not next year’s insane overpay, on this year’s salary.

Miller was already turning towards the bench by time the puck went into the net — Westy

Why is he getting so many minutes when he can’t be bothered to drive play and play on the right side of the puck?

There seems to be consensus in the game thread that Miller is a fucking anchor. Will his benefits ever outweigh his costs? I don’t think so. — Twitchy

Why oh why?

Could be. He’s so emotional if he has a few bad shifts to start, seems his emotions stop him from recovering and playing smart the rest of the game.

Or something.

Possible until J-me (and OEL) are traded, bought-out or put on NM’s Aggrieved LITR, the Nucks are pretty much doomed - just like the last 10 years. Familiarity is it’s own reward.

However, Mifler wasn’t the only Nucking passenger.

Hughes just giving away pucks like it’s Christmas and not New Years — Westy

Nucks PP was terrible... 4 times worse than ever before. And gave up the shortie that was the difference in the game. 7 shorties against so far this season. How special is that?

Meanwhile... Marty kept the Nucklings in the game. Despite the Nucks taking themselves out of it in the 2nd.

So many basic hockey gaffs, lazy back checking, odd-man rushes the wrong way on the PP and all the usual dumpsterfire defense we and the Nucks have been accustomed.

Pushback in the 3rd... and a...

very Canuck ending — Westy

That’s just great.

HNIC Video Lowlights

Condolences to those that had hoped for the 2 Johns.

GAME STATS

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 24 42% 0/4 4 19 8 7 Flames CGY 30 58% 0/2 8 15 10 14



PLAYER STATS (We need more PETE, Less J-ME)

ROAD DEPRESORRING

Marty kept the Nucks in it. Played great. Many in front of him tho...

"We've been playing great on the road so it's disappointing that we didn't come home with any points this trip."



"We've been playing great on the road so it's disappointing that we didn't come home with any points this trip."

️ Spencer Martin

What can Bruce do to cheer us up? Tell us what we want to hear - your best players need to be the best players. J-Me probably missed that memo.

Head Coach Bruce Boudreau addresses the media following tonight's game in Calgary.

Remember when the Nucks had a 7 game road win streak going? Me neither.

Now it’s a small road loss streak. After a couple home losses next week, the Nucks can enjoy an extended road loss streak. That’s gives some fans some hope for the draft.

But there’s still so much distance to cover the Fawks and Frucks to get that 18.5% chance to miss out on CB.

Is it possible, the league would allow the Nucks to get the #1 pick at the draft?

Rhetorical question period is over.

Or is it?

Let’s find out.

Oh... and Happy 2023, NM!