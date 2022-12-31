Gamethread #36: Canucks vs Flames

If you were to look at the calendar year, 2022 and see the Canucks record....there would be happy thoughts...41-31-12 so far.

Unfortunately, crap doesn’t flow like that.

If you’ve been paying attention to the gamethread pics this year, (You haven’t) you would have noticed that I have a J.T. Miller on almost every cover. The man makes $8 million a year. I’m pretty sure that kind of money means you can criticize the back-up goalie....right?

$8 million a year and he is scoring a point per game, so maybe he is earning his money....or course that mean Kuz is due for a huge pay increase since he has 2 more points than Miller. I can only imagine what Petey will get if he outscores Miller by at 15 points this year.

Enough negativity. Tonight’s the night that Miller can get going...right?

Let’s hope.

The Canucks finished 2022 against Calgary. The Flames are still trying to find their groove with their lineup changes. They are average in almost areas. Unfortunately, the Canucks are below in some areas and so it will be a struggle to come out with a win in Calgary tonight.

I hope everyone has a safe New Years and the Canucks can make it two in a row this year over the Flames.

Go Canucks Go! Happy New Year!