Wake With Elias: Travis Green Fails in Spengler Cup and WJC Updates

Canucks News
- I suppose it’s maybe a stretch to call this Canucks news, but considering he was the team’s coach not that long ago, I say it fits. Listen, I didn’t watch or follow the Spengler Cup like, at all, so I’m perhaps not the guy to comment. But this is awful optics. Certainly pulling a single win out of this tournament should not have been a challenge. I was always a bit of a Green truther and that with a better roster he could be a successful NHL coach. Now, though? I’m starting to question that assessment. Maybe he was part of the problem in Vancouver.
Bench boss Travis Green on Canada’s shocking 0-3 Spengler Cup exit: “It’s disheartening. Going into the tournament and looking at our roster, I didn’t think scoring was going to be problem and ultimately it was. We scored two goals, one goal and one goal, and it’s hard to win.”— Ben Kuzma (@benkuzma) December 29, 2022
- It hasn’t been a great few months for Jonathan Lekkerimaki since the Canucks drafted him, but he had himself a solid night at the WJC. You love to see it.
#Canucks prospect Jonathan Lekkerimäki picks up an assist on the OT winning goal for Sweden— Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) December 29, 2022
- And here’s the play that led to the OT winner for Sweden. Good mix of tenacity and awareness. It hasn't been a good tournament for him, but perhaps he turns things around from here. For the sake of the Canucks, he better. There’s not much beyond him in the pipeline!
Lekkerimäki records the primary assist in OT. After just missing glove side on a centering pass, he keeps pressure on Svozil, eventually sending in Jansson to capture SWE the win. #Canucks @TSN_Sports https://t.co/6tM7Jaa0bH pic.twitter.com/Wlbsc45GHf— Daniel Gee (@DanielGScouting) December 29, 2022
- An unfortunate break for Elias Pettersson defense edition. He seems to be okay, but may be worth keeping an eye on this. He’s a had a good tournament, too, so hopefully he’s alright.
Elias Pettersson got hit hard into the end boards, seemed to hit his head into the glass. Was slow to get up and go to the bench but did so under his own power. #Canucks— Pass it to Yule-is - Daniel Wagner (@passittobulis) December 29, 2022
- And in some positive injury news: Travis Dermott has finally been activated off IR. The blue line could use any sort of help, so hopefully he can step in and make a difference.
General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that D Travis Dermott has been activated from LTIR.— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 29, 2022
- And if you missed our coverage, the Canucks had a disappointing 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Disappointing but predictable, is perhaps how I’d put it. Kuzmenko and Garland were the scorers for Vancouver.
Final from Winnipeg. pic.twitter.com/zPVrSgTEJA— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 30, 2022
Hockey News
- It makes you think, doesn’t it. Bedard sure has looked good. Maybe his hometown team should make a run at him.
The top two players at the WJC so far have been Pats’ teammates, Connor Bedard and Stanislav Svozil.— /Cam Robinson/ (@Hockey_Robinson) December 29, 2022
Is there something in the water in Regina?
- Another great honour for Marie-Philip Poulin. Well-earned. Congratulations!
Another honour for “Canada’s captain clutch”— CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) December 28, 2022
Canadian women's hockey team captain Marie-Philip Poulin has been voted The Canadian Press female athlete of the year for 2022
Full story: https://t.co/XUT9UzQ5mF pic.twitter.com/11owznsW1e
- This is honestly very funny — the Maple Leafs decided to travel like, two hours before the CBA mandated travel deadline. Listen, I get it — you negotiate for certain things, and you have to enforce it. But it’s still hilarious.
Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for violating Collective Bargaining Agreement: https://t.co/Vzu8gs5ZBy pic.twitter.com/fVL8EEUrn0— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 28, 2022
- And Sidney Crosby has been named to the Order of Canada. A well-deserved honour for someone who has certainly contributed to Canadian culture. Congratulations to Sid the Kid.
Sidney Crosby has received an Order of Canada appointment for contribution to his country.— Rob Rossi (@Real_RobRossi) December 29, 2022
Crosby will be an officer of the Order of Canada for “being one of the greatest hockey players of all time and for supporting community service initiatives for youth."
BC Place Bulletins
BC Place Bulletins is a Friday WWE feature summarizing scores and news from the local Vancouver sports scene.
- We continue to follow the Nathan Rourke saga closely — and it looks like it could maybe come to an end in early 2023. Very interested to see where he goes. If he stays, it will be a defining BC sports story, and if he leaves, I’ll be totally intrigued to see how he adapts to the American game.
B.C. Lions: Nathan Rourke decision expected early in New Year https://t.co/nZRYaetmnM— Steve Ewen (@SteveEwen) December 28, 2022
- And, of course, there is no shortage of NFL teams who could take an interest.
Raiders would be an interesting landing spot for @nathan_rourke. They are among first teams to work him out this off-season. #CFL #NFL https://t.co/UIhhahcB0J— Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) December 28, 2022
- And an unfortunate injury for the Vancouver Giants (though it sounds like Honk could be back reasonably soon):
Vancouver Giants star Samuel Honzek injured at world juniors but team hopes for return for WHL stretch drive https://t.co/0Xd6VJJnwK pic.twitter.com/4XH05i02uX— Province Sports (@provincesports) December 29, 2022
