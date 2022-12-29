GAME RECAP #35: Nucks Win - Record Breaking Road Loss - Out-Jetted 4-2

Did you know that coming into this game the Nucks were posting, hosting and possibly boasting the longest active road win streak with 7 games?

If you did, then there could only be one outcome from this terrible dinner-busting game. Nucks lose.

Nucking 4 game win streak this season? Check back later. In garbage time. In April.

No worries tho. This game had all the signs of victory. If only the game was called due to dinner hour plans after the 1st.

There were other signs too.

This playing 18 minutes a period hemmed into our own end doesn’t bode well for a win... — Twitchy

THE GOOD

Nucks won the 1st! Pete grabs a bad Jet pass and Kuz pots the game period winning goal.

I know, wouldn’t it be great to see the Nucks, just once, win a game 1-0. But that’s not up to the Nucks - at least not until Demmers is back and then he has to be in the mood.

Gnarland got the 1st of the single comeback goal mid 3rd and the Jets proved it’s possible to keep a one goal lead until the Nucks emptied their net. Bastards.

2nd WORST PART

The Nucks begin the 2nd with the lead. Never a good sign, unless they’re playing a lower echelon Pacific team.

Could have been worse.

Then worse it is. Bad Bear penalty - which he had to take - would’ve been a 2 on none after a bad Pete giveaway goes badly.

Didn’t matter. Because...

Canucks PK ...sucks — Westy

Nucks suck up 3 unanswered goals in the 2nd. 2 on the PK and a penalty shot.

End of game. And league leading active road win streak and the remote 4-W achievement.

Can never win 4 in a row — Westy

Never say never. Except this season. Can say it whenever.

The Nucks 2nd period collapse resulted in another ugly game stat. Gave up 21 high danger chances vs getting 8 moderate danger of their own.

The 50% effective Nucks PK was better than the 0% Nucking PP. But still... this year’s Nucking PK is worse than last year’s horrible PK.

67.5% is the new horrible low for the league’s worst PK. How is that possible?

How was the Millsie line? Bruce had to promote him to winger. That really helped.

Miller just standing there like an anchor to our cap while the jets get back onside and take the puck in for a scoring chance.... SOOOO glad we paid him 392 million dollars... — Twitchy

In other bad news... Bo didn’t get 4 points. Or even a measly goal. Pete got a measly point and no goals. JT and Bess got neither goals nor apples, but some goals against.

Love Miller getting mad at Delia. It’s not his fault you guys can’t get past the 1 Jets forechecker for the last 5 minutes. If I was him I would’ve stayed in the net until they got the puck deep as well. — marcness52

If JT sucks as overpaid center or winger, at least he can be the on-ice coach ordering Deels to the bench. That worked out well.

Jets scoring on the EN.

Oh well... can’t win lose them all.

ROAD VIDEO

The 2 Johns are in Winterpeg... where it’s still winter. And a cold Canuck hell - as ever.

GAME STATS (just wonderful)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 22 52% 0/2 8 20 17 9 Jets WPG 39 48% 2/4 6 18 13 13



PLAYER STATS

SHOT COUNTS (only count the 1st period)

Period VAN WPG 1st 9 6 2nd 7 20 3rd 6 13 Total 22 39



ROAD DEPRESSORING

Lazar loses with his PK teammates and worse, loses the media scrum draw.

Curtis Lazar meets with the media following tonight's game against the Jets.@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/6GUODHzeI5 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 30, 2022

The Nucks have settled down to the cushy heights of 500. For now.

There’s still a chance the Nucks could end the year with another road loss. Is that so bad?

Let’s find out.