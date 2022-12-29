Gamethread #35: Canucks vs Jets

The Canucks are trying to accomplish something they haven’t done all year...win 4 in a row. Unfortunately, they have to go into Winnipeg to do so. The Canucks are 5-5-0 in their last 10 against the Jets and got their asses handed to them in the last meeting.

Tonight, I hoping for our $8 million man, J.T. Miller, gets his ass in gear and takes it to the Jets. Petey and Bo have been doing more than their fair share over the past week. I would more than happy for J.T. to get in a tussle or two, just to get the team fired up.

Wins to close out 2022 would go a long ways to forgetting the shitstorm of 7 straight losses to open the year.

Early start!!

Go Canucks Go!