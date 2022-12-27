GAME RECAP #34: NUCKS WIN! Roasting Holiday Sharks 6-2 In The ROG

Happy Holidays for the ROG. For the Nucks. For the Game Thread.

Fun, fun game. In the ROG. How is that possible?

Don’t know. Winning may not change everything, but it’s close enough for us.

First time in too long to recall without computationally intensive resources unavailable the to NM TRS-80 mainframe Zilog Z80 processor. System Reset.

Ok, first time in a very long, long time since the Nucks never trailed in a ROG game.

How is that possible?

Seems simple. Just get a lead. Keep a lead.

That’s far too simple for our inscrutable Nucking team of puzzle playmakers.

Yet, getting the 1st goal in the ROG is a great start.

Our top players being our top players...who knew that would work — ‘82

THE GOOD

Capt’n Bo got 2 goals - 1st goal of the game - penultimate goal of the game. Plus 2 apples on top.

Everyone on Bo’s line scored. Yes, Brock scored and added 2 assists too. And Miki had a goal and 3 assists - 4 flipping points!

How’d the Miller line do? Sorry, this is the good section. Check back later.

Pete’s line got points too - Pete with the key greasy goal in the 1st. Kuz and Pedey each with an apple.

The most good thing was Huggie finally getting his 1st goal of the season - early in the last half of the 1st half of the season. So, that’s good.

And what a goal! Although the game thread was a bit torn.

Dammit Huggy, you aren’t allowed to score! But dang, what a great goal, great performance. — Raddy

Or not.

Holy shit hughes putting on a clinic! — Twitchy

OH MY GOODNESS QUINN HUGHES pic.twitter.com/5GL4ysnvsf — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 28, 2022

Imagine if Huggie did that 30 more times this season. Might keep up with Bo.

Schenn now has 2999 hits in his career. Going to bust through the 3000 before the year is out.

NOT THAT GREAT

If you recall the previous recap where the Nucks posited the Improbability Theorem of Penalty Killing by stopping all 3 McOil PP chances - gave us hope the Nucks had turned the worst PK in the league into one of the best most improbable.

It was false hope, of course. So the Nucking ROG PK went 50% on the night. Still... better than the Nucking PP which went zero for 1.

Doesn’t matter. When the Nucking 5-on-5 game went 5-1.

See... the Nucks won 5-1 in the ROG, 5-on-5. Actually it would be 6-1, but no need to confuse ourselves with accuracy and stuff.

While Huggie, Schenn, Myers and Bear were on the positive side of +/-, OEL and Stillman were not. Still, they weren’t all minuses either.

Now about that Miller line... no points

Miller was overpaid...contract is a dead weight now — Westy

At least he’s playing as a center now, since he’s getting overpaid as a center.

A ROG WIN IS A WIN!

It was an efficient win! Well done boys. Played about 53 strong minutes, a touch of firewaggoning in the 3rd, and Spence was excellent. Bring on the next 12 games of death! — copey

The high risk, low-medium reward Nucks are sailing high on a season high .515 record! They’re on pace to finish the season in the prestigious 19th spot! Exciting!

SHARK ROASTING NIGHT ON VIDEO

The 2 Johns are feasting on the ROG home cooking. The good kind.

GAME STATS (BIG ROG GAME STATS)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Sharks SJS 26 53% 1/2 2 18 15 4 Canucks VAN 25 47% 0/1 4 29 20 4



PLAYER STATS (4 points for everyone!)

IMPRESSORING ROG-STYLE

Huggie speaks to the media - now with a lighter mind!

"It was nice. Something that was weighing on my mind. Obviously, I want to produce with scoring."



Quinn Hughes on scoring his first of the season@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/unecUZn75C — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 28, 2022

Marty posts a .923 and another win - 11-5-1 on the season!

"It was a team effort. It feels good and it's going to build confidence as we go here."



Spencer Martin on tonight's win@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/B6fK7Szwvn — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 28, 2022

Bruce, it is here. Commanding win in the ROG. And snappy looking game winning tie.

Head Coach Bruce Boudreau meets with the media following the game against the Sharks. @theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/5nc2fK2KTe — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 28, 2022

3 Wins in a row - in the ROG and Road. That’s great.

2 months ago a 3 game Nucking W-streak would’ve had the NM Parade Planning Commission calling all of the rent-a-streamer companies. Now... well, it’s just a start, not a finish. Or is it?

Let’s find out.