Game Day Preview #34: Dec 27/22- Canucks vs San Jose

The Holiday break is over and the Canucks are back at it, with the first of 3 games over the next 5 nights as they host the San Jose Sharks.

By Kent Basky
Vancouver Canucks v San Jose Sharks Photo by Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (15-15-3) vs SAN JOSE SHARKS (11-18-6)

ROGERS ARENA, VANCOUVER, BC

7:00 PM PST

TV: SPORTSNET PACIFIC RADIO: SN650

Well, we asked for a better effort from the Canucks following a couple brutal recent performances on home ice, and we got it in Edmonton on Friday night, as the Canucks handed the Oilers a 5-2 loss, coming back from a 2-0 deficit after the first period. Bo Horvat had a monster game with a 2G 2A performance, and also got a pair of goals from someone who really needed one, J.T. Miller.

They’ll take on a team that they also had to do a comeback on the last time they met: the San Jose Sharks. There used to be a time where a game against the Sharks could be written down as an automatic loss, but those days are gone, as the Canucks have won 9 of the last 10 meetings between these teams.

Last time, the Canucks got a late Andrei Kuzmenko PP goal to tie it, before Elias Pettersson ended it in OT, giving the Canucks two OT wins over the Sharks so far this season. Given their recent disappointing efforts on home ice recently, we hope that we can see a lot more of the play we saw in Edmonton on Friday as the Canucks play their last home game of the calendar year before ending 2022 with games in Winnipeg on Thursday and Calgary on New Year’s Eve.

LINEUPS

This may have been in my stocking. Or nhl.com.

Sharks projected lineup

Timo MeierLogan CoutureAlexander Barabanov

Nick BoninoTomas HertlKevin Labanc

Noah GregorNico SturmMatt Nieto

Oskar LindblomSteven LorentzEvgeny Svechnikov

Jaycob MegnaErik Karlsson

Marc-Edouard VlasicMatt Benning

Scott HarringtonMario Ferraro

James Reimer

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: CJ Suess, Nick Cicek, Radim Simek, Jonah Gadjovich

Injured: Nikolai Knyzhov (Achilles), Markus Nutivaara (lower body)

Canucks projected lineup

Ilya MikheyevBo HorvatBrock Boeser

Conor GarlandJ.T. MillerCurtis Lazar

Andrei KuzmenkoElias PetterssonLane Pederson

Dakota JoshuaNils AmanJack Studnicka

Quinn HughesTyler Myers

Oliver Ekman-LarssonLuke Schenn

Riley StillmanEthan Bear

Spencer Martin

Collin Delia

Scratched: Sheldon Dries, Kyle Burroughs, Travis Dermott

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Tanner Pearson (hand), Tucker Poolman (undisclosed)

GAME DAY CHATTER

GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN

Brand new banger from New Zealand thrashers 3000 AD for ya today. ‘Cells’ comes from their debut album ‘The Void’, which is available now on Bandcamp.

Enjoy the game, everyone! Go Canucks Go!

