Gamethread #34: Canucks vs Sharks

How can you tell if you’ve been a Canuck fan for too long? Easy...you would look at tonight’s game and see it as a guaranteed loss. Cynical?...why yes it is...you can ask Jimmi.

Evidence to support this thought:

Canucks are coming off two big wins against division opponents that are ahead of them in the standings. Both were come from behind wins and the Canucks big three of Miller, Petey and Bo scored a lot of points. The Canucks are within striking distance of a playoff spot. They are 6 points behind Edmonton, but the Nucks have two games in hand. The Nucks haven’t lost to San Jose in 3 years.

This is a game the Canucks have to win. Edmonton is playing Calgary tonight, so one of those teams is getting two points.

It’s a shame Christmas fell on the 25th this year as the Canucks seemed to getting on a role, now the players have to work off the turkey and eggnog (extra rum).

Even with all that pessimism on my part, I will be here cheering....over my belly. Wouldn’t be great if the Nucks won the majority of the games without Demko so that when he comes back.....GMPA can trade him. I kid....maybe.

Go Canucks Go!