GAME RECAP #33: NUCKS WIN! Drop Oil 5-2 On The Road!

The Comeback Kids adorable holiday bric-a-brac has arrived in the Nucking stocking stuffer department. And not a moment too soon.

After last night’s 5 Point Pete and some other guys home game, we might have expected Pete to be a little beat and the others to play as per usual 2nd of a B-2-B. In other words, another scheduled loss.

Well...at least we have 1 shot on net this period — ‘82

Later, perhaps, but 5 minutes in, it was 8 shots McOil, 0 shots Nucks.

Oil would win the 1st period 2-0. Not unexpected. But with Delia, the backup’s backup in net, he kept the Nucks in the game, until the other Nucks decided to be in the game.

Once the decision was made, the Nucks won the 2nd and 3rd while scoring 5 unanswered goals. Either the Nucks are a much better team than we’ve seen or something **weak division** something.

THE GOOD

The Nucking PK - worst PK in the league, possibly the galaxy - held the league’s best power play - trending to be the best power play of all NHL stats time - off the scoresheet.

Holy shit we killed a penalty against mcjesus! — Twitchy

Nucks PK killed a penalty early in the 1st. And 2 in the 2nd. 100% effective Nucking PK! How can that be? Maybe use your Nucking bipolar analytic abacus to figure it out. I got nothing.

THE USUAL NOT GOOD

Start slow on the road - just like at home. Some things you can bring with you.

Brock miffed a few shots on goal.

Bessie has had 3 quality chances already tonight. Not the Brock of old — ‘82

He was credited with 3 blocks in the game, so... Brock blocks shots at least rhymes.

JT was getting praise for his neutral ice d-play from the 650 crew. Not so much the own-zone D tho.

Miller with the classic lazy miffler play in the d zone, delia bails the capanchor out. — Twitchy

Still... he scored twice in the 2nd, and is trending to play better in the 2nd half of the season as he did last season. He better. Or NM will withhold at least five bucks of his $56M allowance.

Finally in the 3rd, Capt’n Bo puts the Nucks in the lead, Miki scores the wicked insurance shot and Bo gets the EN goal. With help from 2 Point Pete.

Despite some horrible, awful, nauseating losses against eastern and mid-geo teams, the Nucks have a 9 and 2 record against their own division. I’m not making it up.

Nucks now have 7 comeback wins in the Pacific - because, of course, our Nucking firewagoneers make us cheer, cry, cheer, cry, cheer etc...

We witness a full team game for almost the full 45 minutes. It’s a wonderful present.

Great Christmas gift boys, beating the Oils is the best I can wish for! God bless every one of you. — Atty

They’re back!

ROAD VIDEO

The 2 Johns in the frozen cold Canadian weather - even outside of the Lower Mainland.

GAME STATS (Road Win Stats!)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 30 42% 1/2 6 24 20 11 Oilers EDM 33 59% 0/3 4 28 16 20



PLAYER STATS (All Good)

SHOTS COUNTING

Period VAN EDM 1st 8 13 2nd 13 13 3rd 9 7 Total 30 33



ROAD PRESSINGS

4 Road Point Bo makes JR’s Xmas trading dreams bright.

"I'm really proud of the guys, the way they stepped up...And Delia played unbelievable tonight."



Bo Horvat speaks to the media after 4-point performance@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/Y0uohJ1MHl — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 24, 2022

Millsie takes his own advise from last game on the road. The scoring part at least.

"That was one of our better games...The penalty kill was huge for us and our 3rd period was one of our best of the year."



J.T. Miller@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/TRN2tSqqMG — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 24, 2022

Deels is the real deal. Again.

"I thought it was really good to see the character of our group pull together there. Came up with big blocks and big goals at the end."



Collin Delia speaks to media following a 31-save performance in Edmonton@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/BpWoA9i6jD — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 24, 2022

Holiday shout-out to the Nucks, NM game threaders and the NM crew who were fighting balmy tropical breezes, ice rain storms, power outages and under-sized livers.

guess we’re not ripping on Bo so much nor burning it all down so much.... it’s honestly hard to know what to do about this team on any given day but when they suck, they suck, and when they get lucky and try hard, they win would be nice if the team went a 7-0 run like last year and figured this out and we didn’t have to fire sale everything (just Stillman, Myers, OEL....) — copey

Happy Holidays, Everyone!

Before you go on your merry way... answer this holiday riddle.