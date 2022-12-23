Gamethread #33: Canucks vs Oilers

How about that alien Petey last night?

I hope he has some in the tank for tonight. The Canucks go into Edmonton tonight, trying to get closer to the Oilers in the standings. It doesn’t seem to be an easy feet though as the Oilers have won the last 5 games these teams have played. The top three scorers for the Oilers have combined for 161 points already and the team has the best PP in the league. Edmonton has asked me to not speak of their goaltending...PK...or 5vs5 defense. For a team that made the conference finals last year, they seem to have forgotten how to win consistently.

The Canucks have some things going for them even though they have to be in Edmonton for some hours. The Canucks are 8-2-0 against division teams and while they are 7 points behind Edmonton, they have 2 games in hand.

The Canucks really have to stay out of the box tonight if they want to have any chance of winning. I think the strategy should be, Miller fights McDavid in every period to keep McJesus off the ice for 15 minutes.

A very Merry Christmas to all of you that come by and drop a swear word and a Merry Christmas to all of the lurkers!

Go Canucks Go!