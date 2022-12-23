Wake With Elias: Bearish on Bear and Petey Goes Off

Canucks News
- In an interesting development ahead of the game against the Seattle Kraken, Ethan Bear was made a healthy scratch. The reason this is so notable is because management had just leaked that they want him to be extended. So it’s a bizarre move — Bear has been good as a Canuck, and considering some of the characters on the Canucks’ blue line, it’s hard to see the logic. I like Bruce, but he’s been making some perplexing decisions lately, and this is certainly among them.
Canucks go from extending Bear sometime soon to scratching him? Hmmm.. Coach and management on different pages?— Blake Price (@justBlakePrice) December 22, 2022
- And honestly, the scratch failed. The team looked bad defensively. A ridiculous decision was born (bear-d?) out by the result. Let’s hope it doesn’t happen again — it would be a real shame to see this kind of found money end up in the coach’s dog house for vague, unknown reasons.
This game just raised the cap hit on Ethan Bear’s next contract. #Canucks— Pass it to Yule-is - Daniel Wagner (@passittobulis) December 23, 2022
- On the top line level, it apparently didn’t matter: the Canucks pulled off a 6-5 shootout win against the Seattle Kraken, who are having a bit of a mediocre streak right now. It carries on the basic trends we’ve seen with this team: life is never easy, sometimes they pull it off, and when they do, it’s on the back of a rousing offence. Elias Pettersson carried the team with a pair of goals and three assists, while his cousin, Lane Pederson (not true, but I like to think it is) scored his first as a Canuck and just his second ever (his last was in 2020-21 with the Arizona Coyotes). Pederson was of course acquired in the Bear trade, so it was a big night on that front. Boeser and Kuzmenko also scored. Former Canuck Jared McCann also scored for the Kraken. Gudbranson, for his part, was nowhere to be found.
Battled all the way back pic.twitter.com/MlZlkKH9br— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 23, 2022
- In addition to his five points, Petey scored the shootout winner in impressive fashion. Folks, I gotta tell you, this is a man who looks like an MVP candidate. That he’s found his stride right from the get go is the single most important thing to happen to this franchise this year by a country mile.
PETEY. IS. HIM. pic.twitter.com/nAQ5Z5vJG3— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 23, 2022
- In some more festive content, here is the team doing a Christmas skate. How jolly. I do not think they lost in this event, but I can’t confirm.
Some wholesome holiday content to start your day ☺️ pic.twitter.com/wn2dcm083i— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 21, 2022
- An interesting note out of Abbotsford. I don’t know much about Kalynuk, but I’m always of the opinion that more competition in the minors is a good thing. Perhaps a story to keep an eye on.
I don't think the Abbotsford #Canucks should scratch Wyatt Kalynuk anymore.— Cody Severtson (@CodySevertson) December 22, 2022
The team has outscored opponents 21-9 with Kalynuk on the ice at 5v5. Kalynuk's only dressed in 21 games to boot. So that's a 5v5 goal for per game with him in the lineup. Team lead goal differential pic.twitter.com/ef9lkNZzkB
Hockey News
- Some news from Rick Westhead on Hockey Canada, including some notes on the National Equity Fund:
Hockey Canada has published it 2021-22 annual report. For the first time, it has provided the public details about the National Equity Fund, which has historically been used to pay uninsured liabilities, inc settlements connected to sexual assault allegations. pic.twitter.com/8gJzibA01x— Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) December 22, 2022
- Some games have been rescheduled due to weather conditions. I live on Vancouver Island, and the snow is currently wreaking havoc on our society. So I understand.
Friday’s @DetroitRedWings at @Senators game postponed, rescheduled for Feb. 27. pic.twitter.com/SqeBaanGQ0— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 22, 2022
- A new deal was signed between Hockey Canada the Women’s National Team:
Hockey Canada announced today a new athlete agreement with members of Canada’s National Women’s Team. The agreement includes on-and off-ice training support, childcare assistance, a health care spending account and performance bonuses.— Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) December 21, 2022
Plus, usage of players ..
- And a nice story out of Edmonton:
"We wanted something to keep his name and his legacy going."— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 22, 2022
Ben Stelter's parents Mike & Lea joined @SNChrisSimpson on The Big Picture to talk about Ben's love for the @EdmontonOilers, his friendship with Connor McDavid and starting the @BenStelterFund. pic.twitter.com/QERADeS7cm
BC Place Bulletins
- A cool initiative from the BC Lions:
“Supporting the local food banks is a major pillar of our commitment to building better communities, especially during the holiday season,”— BC LIONS (@BCLions) December 21, 2022
Gun Metal jersey auction raises total of $16,000 to split between @VanFoodBank & @SurreyFoodBank
FULL STORY | https://t.co/XDs2VIpKOa pic.twitter.com/v9fAUjjkHb
- The Vancouver Giants are officially on Christmas break:
Boys are now off to enjoy their Christmas break— Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) December 20, 2022
They will be back for our next home game on December 27 hosting the Victoria Royals, but first, let’s hear some Christmas from your G-men ;) pic.twitter.com/wwamRj8A78
- And Adam Charalambides is the Vancouver Warrior of the week:
Bidesy's on top.— Vancouver Warriors (@nllwarriors) December 19, 2022
Adam Charalambides (@bides8) is the Warrior of the Week presented by @FordCanada! pic.twitter.com/eheFdoBerR
