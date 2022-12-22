 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GAME RECAP #32: NUCKS WIN! At Home! Go 6-5 in Shooting Out Time

Pete - he’s back! Couple games late... but still...

By jimmi.cynic
/ new
Seattle Kraken v Vancouver Canucks
Pete Dekes To Win
Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images

What a difference Pete can make.

Not saying the Nucks are a one player team, but they’re so close to that at home, that we don’t need to even intimate it after 5 Point Pete returns to the ROG.

Nucks sure were a one-line team in the ROG.

THE GOOD - THE GREAT

Pete is back on the ice and keen to right the sinking Nucking ship. And does.

Petey’s line did all the scoring - pretty much. And were the only Nucking forward line that didn’t give up high danger chance after odd-man rushes after goals against after goals against.

Does Pete have a twin at home? Or a play-alike cousin? Lane Pedersen likes to think so.

Lane found lanes that Pete and Kuz made.

Making tips look easy - that’s Pete.

More Petey line magic.

Power play Pete puts the heat on Brock’s stick.

EN Pete ties the game.

Nucks had 14 high danger chances. At least 7 were from Pete.

When Pete’s line was on the ice, they had 5 goals for and none against. Where did those other 5 goals against come from?

THE SLACKER NUCKS

The early fresh and clean mood in the game thread was similar in the ROG.

The Canucks have given the Kraken so many clean looks.... — Westy

Nucks get out of the 1st with a 1-1 tie, despite the far too clean looks from so many freshly-served turnovers.

In the 2nd period, got out of the period only being outscored 3-1. Not saying it was typical poor team defense 2nd period ROG, but this was untypically bad. At least Pete scored the one.

In the 3rd, Pete’s line kept the game close. B-b-but the other lines and Nucking D...

JESUS FUCCING KRIST, MYERS

new low for a terrible shift: misses the net from 10 feet away, then serves a pizza, then falls down and slides slowly towards oblivion — copey

The pizza was a goal, because of course. To be fair... Myers was good on the earlier PK. Maybe felt his work was done for the night.

Tyler Myers did play defense. I saw it — Westy

Also that pizza would not have been delivered if Bo hadn’t turned over the puck at O-blueline.

Millsie made a great pass on Pete’s goal to tie the game. And he scored in the skillz session. However, he also made some usual Miflers, that took some of the sheen off the home comeback.

Brock had the PP tally. And whole bunch of casual Mifflers.

Still... the Nucks win the game 6-5. As they like to win firewagon hockey. If Pete is firing 5 points from his flu wagon.

I’m not sure how much heart tissue Boudreau has left that hasn’t infarcted after watching all these roller coaster games. All I know is that the Alien is back, thank stars. — copey

FINALLY. A GOOD ROG VIDEO.

The 2 Johns have something to get us excited about.

Want to watch the extended skillz session?

GAME STATS (It’s ok, you can look)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA
Kraken
SEA
 36 50% 0/1 11 12 19 5
Canucks
VAN
 37 50% 1/3 7 26 21 12

PLAYER STATS (Super Pete Line Scores. And scores. And scores some more.)

# Forwards GP G A P P +/- S PIM PIM SOG HITS BLKS GVA TKA FO% TOI PP TOI SH TOI PP GW
6 B. Boeser 1 0 1 1 -1 5 0 5 1 1 0 0 17:49 1:42 --:-- 1
8 C. Garland 0 0 0 0 -3 2 0 2 2 0 1 2 17:40 0:52 --:-- 0
9 J.T. Miller 0 1 1 1 -1 3 0 3 0 0 1 1 56 22:22 2:45 1:03 0
15 S. Dries 0 0 0 0 -1 2 0 2 1 1 0 0 11:52 0:49 --:-- 0
20 C. Lazar 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 4 3 3 0 0 50 10:27 --:-- 0:21 0
29 L. Pederson 1 1 2 2 3 1 0 1 2 2 1 0 12:40 --:-- --:-- 0
40 E. Pettersson 2 3 5 5 4 5 0 5 1 0 0 1 25 19:33 2:39 0:33 0
53 B. Horvat 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 3 2 0 1 0 58 23:52 2:42 0:57 0
65 I. Mikheyev 0 0 0 0 -2 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 18:54 0:54 0:26 0
81 D. Joshua 0 0 0 0 -2 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 9:27 --:-- --:-- 0
88 N. Aman 0 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 33 11:28 --:-- 0:40 0
96 A. Kuzmenko 1 2 3 3 4 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 17:50 0:52 --:-- 0
# Defense GP G A P P +/- S PIM PIM SOG HITS BLKS GVA TKA FO% TOI PP TOI SH TOI PP GW
2 L. Schenn 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 4 3 0 20:19 --:-- 1:34 0
23 O. Ekman-Larsson 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 2 1 1 0 0 22:19 0:55 --:-- 0
43 Q. Hughes 0 1 1 1 -2 4 0 4 0 1 1 0 30:18 2:40 0:24 0
44 K. Burroughs 0 0 0 0 -1 0 7 0 3 3 0 0 11:31 --:-- --:-- 0
57 T. Myers 0 0 0 0 -1 1 0 1 0 3 3 0 22:09 --:-- 1:36 0
61 R. Stillman 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 14:48 --:-- 0:26 0
# Goalies GP REC GA SV SA S EV PP SH SAVE-SHOTS SV% PIM TOI GAA
30 S. Martin -- 31 36 28–33 3–3 0–0 31–36 .861 0 63:42

SHOTS A LOT

Period SEA VAN
1st 9 9
2nd 14 14
3rd 11 13
OT 2 1
Total 36 37

ROG HAPPY PRESSORS

JT talks about how the team must play better and not allow 5 goals against - in every home game! Sage advise to be taken...ummm... personally, perhaps.

5 Point Petey praises 2 point Pedey.

Bouncy Bruce talks about Pete’s bounce back game after 6 days of flu bugging.

Two elements are key to winning games:

1) Creating scoring chances for.

2) Eliminating scoring chances against.

The Nucks in the ROG have not been good on either. Tonight, with the Petey/Pedey/Kuz on the ice they deliver on both. If only the Nucks could encourage the other lines to follow the 2 keys to the game.

Fun note. Despite allowing 5 goals against in the ROG, again, the Kraklin have not beaten the Nucks in the entire Krak team history. They’re 0 for 6 against the Nucks. That’s good.

Are the Nucks back on track - is a 1 game win streak all we need for Nucking parade streamer stocking stuffer gifts?

Let’s find out.

Poll

With Pete Can The Nucks Streak To The 500 Peak?

view results
  • 0%
    Yes! Just as long as Pete gets 6 days of puck soup for the soul between games.
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Pretty Sure. If all the Nucks can see 200 feet. Oh.. and skate 200 feet a shift.
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Possibly. Make the simple hockey plays. Ok... not that simple.
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Ummm... does getting to 500 mean anything in May?
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Bedard makes 500 hockey obsolete
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

More From Nucks Misconduct

Loading comments...