GAME RECAP #32: NUCKS WIN! At Home! Go 6-5 in Shooting Out Time

What a difference Pete can make.

Not saying the Nucks are a one player team, but they’re so close to that at home, that we don’t need to even intimate it after 5 Point Pete returns to the ROG.

Nucks sure were a one-line team in the ROG.

THE GOOD - THE GREAT

Pete is back on the ice and keen to right the sinking Nucking ship. And does.

Petey’s line did all the scoring - pretty much. And were the only Nucking forward line that didn’t give up high danger chance after odd-man rushes after goals against after goals against.

Does Pete have a twin at home? Or a play-alike cousin? Lane Pedersen likes to think so.

Lane found lanes that Pete and Kuz made.

Making tips look easy - that’s Pete.

More Petey line magic.

This line absolutely buzzing. pic.twitter.com/tUWKyFW5sb — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 23, 2022

Power play Pete puts the heat on Brock’s stick.

Definition of threading the needle pic.twitter.com/KoF9uuHMz9 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 23, 2022

EN Pete ties the game.

Can confirm: Elias Pettersson is back. pic.twitter.com/kFIEFzbduL — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 23, 2022

Nucks had 14 high danger chances. At least 7 were from Pete.

When Pete’s line was on the ice, they had 5 goals for and none against. Where did those other 5 goals against come from?

THE SLACKER NUCKS

The early fresh and clean mood in the game thread was similar in the ROG.

The Canucks have given the Kraken so many clean looks.... — Westy

Nucks get out of the 1st with a 1-1 tie, despite the far too clean looks from so many freshly-served turnovers.

In the 2nd period, got out of the period only being outscored 3-1. Not saying it was typical poor team defense 2nd period ROG, but this was untypically bad. At least Pete scored the one.

In the 3rd, Pete’s line kept the game close. B-b-but the other lines and Nucking D...

JESUS FUCCING KRIST, MYERS new low for a terrible shift: misses the net from 10 feet away, then serves a pizza, then falls down and slides slowly towards oblivion — copey

The pizza was a goal, because of course. To be fair... Myers was good on the earlier PK. Maybe felt his work was done for the night.

Tyler Myers did play defense. I saw it — Westy

Also that pizza would not have been delivered if Bo hadn’t turned over the puck at O-blueline.

Millsie made a great pass on Pete’s goal to tie the game. And he scored in the skillz session. However, he also made some usual Miflers, that took some of the sheen off the home comeback.

Brock had the PP tally. And whole bunch of casual Mifflers.

Still... the Nucks win the game 6-5. As they like to win firewagon hockey. If Pete is firing 5 points from his flu wagon.

I’m not sure how much heart tissue Boudreau has left that hasn’t infarcted after watching all these roller coaster games. All I know is that the Alien is back, thank stars. — copey

FINALLY. A GOOD ROG VIDEO.

The 2 Johns have something to get us excited about.

Want to watch the extended skillz session?

GAME STATS (It’s ok, you can look)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Kraken SEA 36 50% 0/1 11 12 19 5 Canucks VAN 37 50% 1/3 7 26 21 12



PLAYER STATS (Super Pete Line Scores. And scores. And scores some more.)

SHOTS A LOT

Period SEA VAN 1st 9 9 2nd 14 14 3rd 11 13 OT 2 1 Total 36 37



ROG HAPPY PRESSORS

JT talks about how the team must play better and not allow 5 goals against - in every home game! Sage advise to be taken...ummm... personally, perhaps.

"Their line just executed up the ice so well. They never had to play in their own end once."



Miller on Pederson-Pettersson-Kuzmenko line@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/AHxBxwNV73 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 23, 2022

5 Point Petey praises 2 point Pedey.

"First time playing with Pederson. It's easy to play with a guy with skill, and he has it."



Elias Pettersson speaks to the media following his 5-point performance@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/JY4MI5ohpj — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 23, 2022

Bouncy Bruce talks about Pete’s bounce back game after 6 days of flu bugging.

"I don't think you realize how much of an anomaly that is. Being off the ice six days and then coming on the day of a game and playing."



Head Coach Bruce Boudreau on Elias Pettersson@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/ecaz7dnErz — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 23, 2022

Two elements are key to winning games:

1) Creating scoring chances for.

2) Eliminating scoring chances against.

The Nucks in the ROG have not been good on either. Tonight, with the Petey/Pedey/Kuz on the ice they deliver on both. If only the Nucks could encourage the other lines to follow the 2 keys to the game.

Fun note. Despite allowing 5 goals against in the ROG, again, the Kraklin have not beaten the Nucks in the entire Krak team history. They’re 0 for 6 against the Nucks. That’s good.

Are the Nucks back on track - is a 1 game win streak all we need for Nucking parade streamer stocking stuffer gifts?

Let’s find out.