Nucks Misconduct: Fans Debate Luongo and the Ring of Honour

Canucks News
- It was a tough night against the Panthers, as the Canucks lost 5-1. Also Demko was hurt. It was a bad time.
Final. pic.twitter.com/bAQv2cy2Qn— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 2, 2022
- And it’s too bad, because Henrik and Daniel Sedin and Roberto Luongo were being honoured for their HOF indications. At least they got this cool recognition from a local Indigenous community.
Daniel, Henrik, and Roberto were honoured tonight by the three nations of the unceded and traditional territories of Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh with a traditional blanketing ceremony that symbolizes the highest form of respect and honour from their communities. pic.twitter.com/wpdO2U6lQ3— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 2, 2022
- The news of the week so far has been the announcement that Roberto Luongo will be inducted into the Ring of Honour. This news has sparked a days long war among Canucks fans and media. Thomas Drance (below) is especially riled up about it. Personally? Honestly, I’m fine with it. I don't agree — I would have retired #1 — but I don’t think it’s a historically bad decision either. The reaction is of course hilarious still.
Drance on the handful of people who don't think Lu's number should be retired:— Taj (@taj1944) December 1, 2022
They're all 50 and they like Kirk MacLean. There's no basis for their argument. Or they just defend everything the organization does.
(Canucks Talk)
- Donnie and Dhali debated the topic on their show. Apparently Donnie thinks McLean and Luongo are on the same level. Honestly seems like a boomer take to me, but maybe folks from a different era will agree with him.
Was the ring of honour the right spot for the #Canucks to honour Roberto Luongo?— Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) December 1, 2022
The guys talked about that in our opening segment.
Full segment..https://t.co/FJqJgTQyZb pic.twitter.com/nbniJzJpuI
- On the other hand, Daniel Wagner suggests it’s an insult to put Luongo in the ROH. Again, I'm somewhere in the middle. This seems a bit extreme, but I do get the “Jersey or bust” argument to a degree.
When you're a player as good and as important to the franchise as Roberto Luongo, going into the #Canucks Ring of Honour isn't an honour at all.— Daniel Wagner (@passittobulis) December 1, 2022
It's an insult. https://t.co/CoSHSHPsVC
- And Mac with a piece on Schenn, his ascent up the NHL’s hits leaderboard, and his mentorship role with the Canucks. Certainly, he’s been a bright spot this year.
About to become NHL career leader in hits, Luke Schenn has earned his amazing second act.— Iain MacIntyre (@imacSportsnet) December 1, 2022
Quinn Hughes: “He's a great human being, first of all. But he gets better every year. It’s a good thing for all of us; maybe my best days will be when I'm 32.” https://t.co/xsno2Y0NCZ
Hockey News
- A big NHL story yesterday was that Alex Formenton was not signed by the Ottawa Senators, and as such is eligible to play in the NHL this year. Formenton is involved with a sexual assault investigation related to the 2018 WJC team, and this appears to be the main reason for no contract. We’ll see where this goes, but it seems good that the Sens held strong here.
The Sens did not sign RFA Alex Formenton, meaning he can no longer play in the NHL this season.— Lalime's Martian (@LalimesMartian) December 1, 2022
Have to give credit to the organization for standing tall on this, considering how poorly the season is going. Obviously, Formenton would help on the ice. But any indication that 1/2
- The Canadian roster for the Rivalry Series was announced:
Ready for round ✌.— Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) November 30, 2022
2️⃣4️⃣ players will wear the Maple Leaf with ’s National Women’s Team when the #RivalrySeries heads south to Nevada and California.
ROSTER ➡️ https://t.co/dXMzhhmXYH
- Cal Petersen, LA Kings net minder was put on waivers. It was a fall from grace, and it’s caused some ripples amongst the Kings:
#LAKings GM Rob Blake said the waiving of Cal Petersen wasn't a message to the entire group. Asked Todd McLellan if the group can view it as such. McLellan: "Yes. ... Can it send a message to the team? It damn well should. Because we share in that transaction. All of us do."— Eric Stephens (@icemancometh) December 1, 2022
- And it saddens me to report this, but Mitch Marner has set an impressive record:
Mitch Marner ties Sittler/Olczyk TOR record with points in 18 straight games— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 1, 2022
BC Place Bulletins
BC Place Bulletins is a Friday WWE feature summarizing scores and news from the local Vancouver sports scene.
- Canada’s journey at the World Cup has come to an end, with a 2-1 loss to Morocco. They were outmatched in this tournament, but it was a great process and hopefully a sign of better things to come.
Thank you Canada ❤️— Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) December 1, 2022
What a journey.#WeCAN pic.twitter.com/6kiu2CuqcU
- A bigger picture look at Canada’s group. Morocco and Croatia make it through, while Belgium surprisingly falls flat.
It's finished! MOROCCO win GROUP F! Belgium are OUT!— Sorare (@Sorare) December 1, 2022
1. Morocco - 7 pts ✔️
2. Croatia - 5 pts ✔️
3. Belgium - 4 pts
4. Canada - 0 pts pic.twitter.com/CZNDedYKrH
- And Giants rookie Samuel Honzek has been named the WHL rookie of the month.
HONZO!— Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) December 1, 2022
Samuel Honzek has been named the @TheWHL Rookie of the Month for November after a standout month that included an 8 game point streak and SIX multi-point outings!
: https://t.co/PLLA8xrY82
: @rjmedia_ca pic.twitter.com/J4cZC5rEaX
