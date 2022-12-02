 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nucks Misconduct: Fans Debate Luongo and the Ring of Honour

Canucks fans continue debating the decision

By Markus Meyer
2022 Hockey Hall Of Fame Induction - Legends Classic Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Canucks News

  • It was a tough night against the Panthers, as the Canucks lost 5-1. Also Demko was hurt. It was a bad time.
  • And it’s too bad, because Henrik and Daniel Sedin and Roberto Luongo were being honoured for their HOF indications. At least they got this cool recognition from a local Indigenous community.
  • The news of the week so far has been the announcement that Roberto Luongo will be inducted into the Ring of Honour. This news has sparked a days long war among Canucks fans and media. Thomas Drance (below) is especially riled up about it. Personally? Honestly, I’m fine with it. I don't agree — I would have retired #1 — but I don’t think it’s a historically bad decision either. The reaction is of course hilarious still.
  • Donnie and Dhali debated the topic on their show. Apparently Donnie thinks McLean and Luongo are on the same level. Honestly seems like a boomer take to me, but maybe folks from a different era will agree with him.
  • On the other hand, Daniel Wagner suggests it’s an insult to put Luongo in the ROH. Again, I'm somewhere in the middle. This seems a bit extreme, but I do get the “Jersey or bust” argument to a degree.
  • And Mac with a piece on Schenn, his ascent up the NHL’s hits leaderboard, and his mentorship role with the Canucks. Certainly, he’s been a bright spot this year.

Hockey News

  • A big NHL story yesterday was that Alex Formenton was not signed by the Ottawa Senators, and as such is eligible to play in the NHL this year. Formenton is involved with a sexual assault investigation related to the 2018 WJC team, and this appears to be the main reason for no contract. We’ll see where this goes, but it seems good that the Sens held strong here.
  • The Canadian roster for the Rivalry Series was announced:
  • Cal Petersen, LA Kings net minder was put on waivers. It was a fall from grace, and it’s caused some ripples amongst the Kings:
  • And it saddens me to report this, but Mitch Marner has set an impressive record:

BC Place Bulletins

BC Place Bulletins is a Friday WWE feature summarizing scores and news from the local Vancouver sports scene.

  • Canada’s journey at the World Cup has come to an end, with a 2-1 loss to Morocco. They were outmatched in this tournament, but it was a great process and hopefully a sign of better things to come.
  • A bigger picture look at Canada’s group. Morocco and Croatia make it through, while Belgium surprisingly falls flat.
  • And Giants rookie Samuel Honzek has been named the WHL rookie of the month.

