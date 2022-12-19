Wake With Elias: The Canucks only have one untouchable player

Things haven’t been going well in Vancouver.

However, a report over the weekend might have ushered in a new low.

Despite years of losing, Canucks fans have always held onto the fact that they have two core players to build around: Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes.

The two have been considered untouchable throughout their entire tenures in Vancouver. But, that could soon be changing.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported over the weekend that right now, Elias Pettersson is the only untouchable player on the Canucks.

That doesn’t mean the team is trading Hughes though, and Friedman said it would take “a mammoth offer” to pry Quinn out of Vancouver.

Elliotte Friedman's update on the #Canucks' situation:

1) The team isn't interested in rebuilding or a teardown

2) Their only untouchable currently is Elias Pettersson

A report about Hughes no longer being untouchable is mildly surprising, but that’s what happens when your team once again let a stink bomb off at Rogers Arena during Hockey Night in Canada for the second week in a row.

Even though the Canucks didn’t have Pettersson in the lineup on Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets, there’s no excusing just how piss-poor of a performance it was by the home team.

And that’s the second Saturday in a row where they’ve been thoroughly outplayed on Hockey Night in Canada. The Canucks gave Filip Gustafsson his first career NHL shutout in a 3-0 loss to the Wild last Saturday.

At this point, fans just want change, because this team as constructed is downright depressing.

