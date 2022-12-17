GAME RECAP #30: Nucks Win - Blowout Loss - Get Jet-Blasted 5-1

9 losses on home ice so far this season. Is that enough?

Not nearly enough. The listless home Nucks have much more listless to do. If they can be bothered to work up less list or something.

To be fair, Petey had/has the flu and wasn’t in the lineup. That hurt the Nucks more than 5-zip in the 3rd can say.

Brock still had the flu and wasn’t in the lineup. He wasn’t missed, as other Nucking forwards stepped up to not play the 200 foot game.

THE GOOD

Master Tipper, Bo got a goal on the PP in garbage time. We got 3 things from one goal!

1) A goal. Yay!

2) No shuttingout for Hellbucking.

3) Bo’s trade value keeps rising.

Best 10 seconds in the ROG out of 59 minutes of disappointment.

The Captain nets his 22nd of the season pic.twitter.com/fVHNWrNQBj — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 18, 2022

THE MALAISE

Nucks were playing a team that specializes, unlike Cowtown, in not wasting shots from range. They prefer quality over quantity - and win many games while being outshot.

And yet... the stingy shooters from Winterpeg outshot the Nucks 27-23. So in the stingy sweepstakes, the start-flat and block-no-shots Nucks won that useless stat. Congrats.

I see that all of our forwards on the entire team put together managed 1 shot in the first period. This bodes well. — Raddy

Boded so well with those shot-happy Nucks put 3 shots on net in the 1st. Take that stingy NHL shooters everywhere!

In the 2nd, Jets tripled their lead. Maybe Bruce could have pulled Marty at that point, but what would be the point. The backup’s backup wasn’t going to get run support in this game.

In the 3rd... well... the lackadaisical Jets scored a couple more goals, because the permissive Nucks didn’t want the Jets to have to work for the win. Making the visitor earn every goal isn’t the famous permissive ROG hospitality.

Still... the game thread’s resident optimist was seeing vital signs of improvement.

With a few minutes left in the game, the forwards as a whole have gotten their shot total up to 6. Almost one per goal allowed. Stanley Cup, here we come. — Raddy

Nucks blocked 5 shots. In the entire game. The Jets - in case you missed it - won 5-1 - blocked 16 shots. Maybe the Jets care about winning.

Still the ROG hosts-with-the-mostest, served 6 fresh turnovers. The stingy Jets only brought 1 stale turnover. It’s not fair!

Also... special shoutout to our top buyout candidate: OEL.

This was a scheduled loss. The flu added an air of malaise to it. And barf. Spence got ventilated, and that’s too bad. Even worse to see Sam Gagner somehow still scoring goals on us. Still. Next game is another test to get back to .500 — copey2

Dare to Dream!

HNIC LowHighlights

It’s HNIC, so terrible play-by-play for a terrible game - Cheech helped - when he was allowed to speak.

GAME STATS (Look away!)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Jets WPG 27 42% 1/2 6 11 16 1 Canucks VAN 23 58% 1/3 4 38 5 6



PLAYER STATS (Look farther away!)

SHOT COUNT (Count the Nucks 1st period shots on 4 fingers or less)

Period WPG VAN 1st 11 3 2nd 9 9 3rd 7 11 Total 27 23



ROG REGRESSORS

Huggie on the mic answering the same questions that baffle everyone. Including Huggie.

Quinn Hughes meets with the media following the game against Winnipeg.@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/MU5wAxS9ps — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 18, 2022

Bruce blocked more shots in six minutes than the team did in 60.

The consistently inconsistent Nucks are trending to be more consistent at home. Unfortunately, the trend is to lose more home games than win. That’s a start!

Alvin (without the chipmunks) was on HNIC After Hours answering the difficult questions with say-nothing GM-speek. That’s because he can’t play the “We’re going to trade for younger shades of pig lipstick” spin. Oh well...

Only two one more drinking night for the Nucks to figure out the concept of ‘back check’. Something the Jets were demonstrating all game. The Nucks still didn’t get it. Hockey concepts are tough to grok.

Oh well... onwards and something something.