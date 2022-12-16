Wake With Elias: Pettersson and Horvat Contract Talk

Canucks News
- The talk of the town has been the Bo Horvat contract, and for good reason — it’s quite the drama. But there may be some advancements on the EP40 front. There was a time last year when people were thinking the Canucks caught a break having him on only a three year deal; now, the longer the term the better. The man is playing like an MVP candidate, and he’ll likely end up paid like one.
Tons of Canucks info but this has to be the most encouraging.— Taj (@taj1944) December 15, 2022
"Elias Pettersson can be extended this summer, and even though he isn’t a UFA until July 2025, it’s already on their radar."
Lock him up for 8 years asap to whatever he wants. He will outperform any contract. https://t.co/9PBsmjWZYF
- Another update on the Bo Horvat front. I said this in the roundtable and reiterate it here. I have seen zero evidence from the current front office that they’ll do anything beyond eventually cave and pay the man. I’d love for them to be proactive and move him for the assets he’d undoubtedly get the team, but like the preceding Jim, they seem to handle these things with the tact of a sledgehammer. The logic so far has been “Why would we get rid of good players? Good players are good!” which, needless to say, is mind numbingly simplistic. But I digress. I so hope I’m proven wrong, of course.
iMac says he spoke to someone close to Horvat, and not his agent, and they thought maybe there’s a chance that they re-sign. The sides haven’t completely shut down the door. #canucks— BuckFoston (@BuckFoston_) December 14, 2022
- And reiterating what was said above, the door hasn’t completely shut. Though it feels that way, it’s possible a deal does get done.
Irf and Sat both agree Canucks will make another run at signing Horvat.— Taj (@taj1944) December 14, 2022
- Darryl Sutter had praise for the other favourite trade target, Luke Schenn. I mean, of course Sutter would like him. Schenn’s a textbook Sutter guy — gritty, solid, good character. I still think they should trade him if they can get assets though, even if I admire what he’s doing.
Darryl Sutter sounds like a big Luke Schenn fan:— Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) December 14, 2022
"I like Luke Schenn a lot. I coached him in LA. He’s a top guy. He’d be captain on most teams. I like that.”
- The schedule’s slowing down a bit, but here’s a replay of Kuzmenko’s shootout winner from a couple days ago. Another reason to move Bo? Move out some cap to bring this guy back.
High IQ shootout goal by Andrei Kuzmenko to throw on the breaks and find an opening on Markstrom before blowing it by him. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/BAsk6fHx7S— Grady Sas (@GradySas) December 15, 2022
- And another slightly late update out of Abbotsford from a few days ago. Good for Lane!
Lane Pederson first period hat trick in the AHL for the Abby Canucks.— Faber (@ChrisFaber39) December 15, 2022
Hockey News
- Some bad news out of Ottawa for the Senators, in what has already been a pretty tough year for them. A Canucks tie in, too, with Motte.
Stützle and Motte both out about a week. Bruise, contusion type of injury for Stützle. Great news. #sens— Wayne Scanlan (@HockeyScanner) December 14, 2022
- Some news on the league front, as Board of Governors week rolls on. A good update, I suppose.
Executive VP of the NHL Kim Davis says all Canadian teams have completed respect in the workplace training and that 68 per cent of American teams have done it. Will be 100 per cent complete by Dec. 31, 2022.— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) December 13, 2022
- Some big news out of the PHF, and another positive step for the women’s game:
The Premier Hockey Federation has announced a significant salary cap increase for next season, doubling the amount from $750,000 to $1.5 million per team in 2023-24.— PHF (@PHF) December 14, 2022
Details: https://t.co/yDwI699bJL pic.twitter.com/DSqrX4J6bk
- And a crazy contract from the LA Kings. Am I missing something? This seems nuts, but OK.
#LAKings announce a 5-year extension with Trevor Moore at $4.2 million AAV.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 15, 2022
BC Place Bulletins
BC Place Bulletins is a Friday WWE feature summarizing scores and news from the local Vancouver sports scene.
- Nathan Rourke, Vancouver’s latest superstar, tried out for the Colts and apparently the Bucs recently. For his sake, I hope he gets a shot. I think. he might too, given the chaotic state of NFL quarterbacks at the moment.
Nathan Rourke is working out for the #Colts today. I’m expecting him to stay on a similar schedule to last week: two workouts on consecutive days, then back home. @CFLonTSN @TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/zSYUt17uK8— Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) December 12, 2022
- The Rourke situation will of course have implications for the Lions at QB. The head coach doesn't seem worried for now.
Asked if he was comfortable going with @VernonAdamsJr8 as their starting QB in 2023 in the event the @BCLions lose @nathan_rourke, @CoachRickyC said, “100 percent”. @CFLonTSN— Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) December 14, 2022
- And a cool initiative from the Whitecaps:
The Vancouver Whitecaps are the first team to commit to a new women’s pro soccer league in Canada, according to the CBC. https://t.co/WRw73od3kI— Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) December 6, 2022
