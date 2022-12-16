 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wake With Elias: Pettersson and Horvat Contract Talk

Some updates on contract situations for not just Bo Horvat, but also Elias Pettersson

By Markus Meyer
Minnesota Wild v Vancouver Canucks Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images

Canucks News

  • The talk of the town has been the Bo Horvat contract, and for good reason — it’s quite the drama. But there may be some advancements on the EP40 front. There was a time last year when people were thinking the Canucks caught a break having him on only a three year deal; now, the longer the term the better. The man is playing like an MVP candidate, and he’ll likely end up paid like one.
  • Another update on the Bo Horvat front. I said this in the roundtable and reiterate it here. I have seen zero evidence from the current front office that they’ll do anything beyond eventually cave and pay the man. I’d love for them to be proactive and move him for the assets he’d undoubtedly get the team, but like the preceding Jim, they seem to handle these things with the tact of a sledgehammer. The logic so far has been “Why would we get rid of good players? Good players are good!” which, needless to say, is mind numbingly simplistic. But I digress. I so hope I’m proven wrong, of course.
  • And reiterating what was said above, the door hasn’t completely shut. Though it feels that way, it’s possible a deal does get done.
  • Darryl Sutter had praise for the other favourite trade target, Luke Schenn. I mean, of course Sutter would like him. Schenn’s a textbook Sutter guy — gritty, solid, good character. I still think they should trade him if they can get assets though, even if I admire what he’s doing.
  • The schedule’s slowing down a bit, but here’s a replay of Kuzmenko’s shootout winner from a couple days ago. Another reason to move Bo? Move out some cap to bring this guy back.
  • And another slightly late update out of Abbotsford from a few days ago. Good for Lane!

Hockey News

  • Some bad news out of Ottawa for the Senators, in what has already been a pretty tough year for them. A Canucks tie in, too, with Motte.
  • Some news on the league front, as Board of Governors week rolls on. A good update, I suppose.
  • Some big news out of the PHF, and another positive step for the women’s game:
  • And a crazy contract from the LA Kings. Am I missing something? This seems nuts, but OK.

BC Place Bulletins

BC Place Bulletins is a Friday WWE feature summarizing scores and news from the local Vancouver sports scene.

  • Nathan Rourke, Vancouver’s latest superstar, tried out for the Colts and apparently the Bucs recently. For his sake, I hope he gets a shot. I think. he might too, given the chaotic state of NFL quarterbacks at the moment.
  • The Rourke situation will of course have implications for the Lions at QB. The head coach doesn't seem worried for now.
  • And a cool initiative from the Whitecaps:

