GAME RECAP #29: NUCKS WIN! On The Red Road! Marty Steals the Deal 4-3 in SO

What a difference a one game road trip can make.

Weirdly, Nucks left the firewagon at home. That caused the game thread some pause.

........ — ‘82

The game thread was paused for most of the game. Because we don’t subscribe to saddles on ice games. That and the last game was so awful we were busy cleaning the barf off the screen we threw hurled on it.

THE GOOD

Gnarly was the Gnarly we wanted to see. Out working everyone on nearly every shift. Scored a wicked goal on Marky. Short Marky - remember him? Westy does.

And Hogz, subbing for Brock, was a force all night - setup the beauty Dries goal - from a great setup from Kuz.

And Bo got another goal so JR can sleep a little better on his offer-pillow.

Bruce put Lazar on Bo’s line and it was a good thing. Didn’t get any points, but helped Bo and JT get some.

The Huggie Bear pairing was pretty good. No points for Huggie, but no GA for either, so there’s that.

THE MEH

The Nucks get a great start on the road.

Is the dreaded two goal lead... — Chicky

And soon - as per Nucking playbook - the Cowpokes have tied it while still in the 1st.

In the 2nd, the Nucks lose the lead. Because of course.

How was JT tonight? Earning his pay. Almost. He did get an apple on Bo’s goal, so we can’t complain.

You’re on a PP and you wiff coming out of the zone, JT? WTAF — Chicky

And worse... when Marky left the net to go for a stroll... the puck comes out front. Marky didn’t worry. It was a Miffler that went so slowly that Marky strolled back to make the easy save. Sigh.

The Nucking PK gave up a goal - only one on the 4 fLames attempts. 75% is better than the Nucking PP zero-percent returns.

Petey had an off night (rumour is he has the flu) and so did his line. And Pete was getting mugged in every corner. Which sucks when you have the flu.

THE SHOUTOUT

Mighty Marty wins it in OT. Great to see.

Kuz got the only goal in SO that Marty needed. Undressed Marky in front of the home red and cranky.

KUZY MY GOODNESS, YOU WILD FOR THIS ONE pic.twitter.com/1SxtkrM2O9 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 15, 2022

Man, this win feels really good. — Atty

Every Nucking win in the SaggyDome feels great. This one tho, was desperately needed. Because of the not enough wins at home thing? Perhaps.

But wait! There’s more - due to SBN closed for recap session.

Spence let in one bad goal then played really well, and got plenty of luck too. Kadri must have shot over the net three times. Also disturbing to see just how many times Flamers got behind our defence, even behind Schenn. It was not good, even if I’m happy they won because I loathe Calgary’s homerdumb announcers. Also, Kuzmenko deadly in the happy fairy bonus wings round. Yay! — copey2

And still more man, without the still part.

Högz played really well and helped energize the Smurf line (one bad pass aside). We could then add by subtraction, being able to sign Horvat for next year, at the $7.5M x 8 he wants. Of course, they could shit the bitty bed against the Jets on HNIC, and then we’re all back to the yawning chasm of despair and fire sale the lot of them. I could only imagine the howls of NOOOOOO crusty turdman Sutter will make if Boeser does end up there. Mwahahahahahha. Then Looch could play for us and goon anyone who dares to touch Petey. — copey2

Video Recaptures

Game called by Cowtown hands. Ummm... sportynet can’t afford to send the 2 Johns?

GAME STATS (Winning Stats)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 27 50% 0/2 12 26 13 9 Flames CGY 38 50% 1/4 8 11 16 18



PLAYER STATS (Gnarly and Hogz Get Our Shout Out)

Cowboy Pressors

Bo knows - this is the way to win - other than getting down and playing for the tie.

"I was proud of the way we played tonight. It's a tough building to come into...overall good game, Marty was fantastic."



️ Bo Horvat@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/0cYu5TGVJ5 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 15, 2022

Marty is in his good place. And that’s very good for us.

"I've felt prepared and confident the whole year."



️ Spencer Martin after tonight's shootout win in Calgary@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/ep4beRas2D — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 15, 2022

A great, decisive win? In the final 24 minutes of the game almost great. Would have been better to not spot the Cowthunks a point. It was almost fun to watch a different team serve fresh turnovers all over the ice.

With that exhausting road trip over - and not to brag - the Nucks won every game on the trip - it’s time to settle into the ROG for Beggsy’s Nog recipes. Just nod and say you enjoyed them - without getting nogged.

Nucks win a game without Brock or Stillman or Pearson. A coincidence?

You decide.