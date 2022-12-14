Gamethread #29: Canucks vs Flames

The Canucks have entered the fun part of the year. The rest of December is filled with Western conference opponents. Every game is a 3 or 4 point swing in the standings. The last game against the Wild was.....bad.

The Brock/Bo trade distraction is in full effect and I don’t know how the team makes it out of December in a playoff position with everything in the media being about this team being re-built.

This whole situation smells of Benning, but now Allvin is in the same spot. He needs Bo and Brock to play well to bring up trade value, but when they play well the team wins and if you trade them, the team may suffer for a while.

It makes for great T.V..

The Canucks go into Calgary to play a Flames team that has its own issues this year. One of the issues is that they have been bad for long stretches. Who would have thought that Kadri/Hubreadeu would not be as good as Tkachuk/ Gaudreau....wait a second, nevermind...quite a few thought that. The surprising thing is how average Marky has been in net. Scratch that as well....age and overplaying him last year was bound to have an effect.

Both of these teams still have a legitimate shot to be in the playoffs...if everything goes right. Today is the first of two meetings this month. They other 2 meetings won’t take place until the end of the year, so points now are important.

Go Canucks Go!