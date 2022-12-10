GAME RECAP #28: Nucks Win - Terrible Loss - Get Minnified 3-Zip

Nucks were riding a 3 game win streak, playing high-risk, wagon-on-fire hockey.

Can you say sustainable?

No, you can’t. And neither can the Canucks.

What else can the Nucks not say? So many things.

However, they can say ‘passengers’. Or... ‘whatever’.

Or maybe, the Nucks don’t have to try anymore. They summited Mount 500 and all the goals are achieved. Nothing left to compete for.

And nothing is how the Nucks started the game. And ended the game with nothing to show for it.

How cool is that. Play disinterested hockey, get paid millions. Why bother caring about results?

THE GOOD

The good thing is that Marty only allowed 3 goals. In the loss.

And he played great. Like he cared. Unlike his teammates.

THE FUGLY

The Nucks had the chance to say the 3 game winning streak wasn’t a fluke.

Now we know, it was just another Nucking fluke.

Consistently inconsistent. That’s the unfinished business. Business we wish they finish soon.

How’d the game go? Almost to plan.

Nucks down 1-0 after 1. Because... Nucking PK.

Nucks down 2-0 after 2. Because... JT on the Nucking PP.

Nucks down 3-0 after 3. Because... puck-hogging JT 5-on-5.

Sure, we can talk about how they pushed back at bit in the 2nd - held court and then totally f’d it up on 3 consecutive power plays with a shortie against on top.

Or... could mention how in garbage time the Nucks finally skated and make some plays - futile plays, but still.

But so what?

Could have been worse...

In the first, Minny had a great stretch, and they scored. Then in the second, we had a great stretch, and they scored. In the third, we had another great stretch, and they scored. So now, they will score again ,no matter who plays how. — Atty

At least the Nucks didn’t give up the 4th goal when they were flailing about to get even a single goal. Those firewagon 7-6, 6-5 games must have used up the goal quota. For 2 games? 3? More?

Who cares?

Not Brock. Brock was calmingly standing around in his own end watching Petey zip behind the net and out front. Please, please put Kuz back on Pete’s wing and Brock on the trade market.

Hogz was caught getting Brock’d in his own end too. But to be fair, JT was stealing the puck (off teammates and turning it over), so why bother, eh OEL?

Nice of miller to take the puck away from Petey then shoot it into our zone... — Twitchy

Oh well... it’s just another horrible loss in the ROG. Is that so bad?

1: Well, the first period was entertaining even if we sucked during it, the second period we were good but it was emotionless and futile, and third we had just admitted the loss. 2: Miller was directly responsible for two of the wild goals, Basky the third. Bruce Boudreau firing questions reignited. 3: The wild really wanted the win. The canucks, once again, didn’t seem to care one way or the other. 4: Fans boo’d...and it was well earned. — Twitchy

HNIC Horror Hockey Video

Only thing worse than the Nucks game - the HNIC play-by-play team. Great matchup.

FUGLY GAME STATS (Nucks getting their fugly on)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Wild MIN 33 51% 1/2 11 13 22 3 Canucks VAN 35 49% 0/3 9 24 13 8



PLAYER STATS (Thanks for the hideous memories, JT)

SHOT COUNTING (4 Nucking shots in one period! Hockey is tough.)

Period MIN VAN 1st 14 4 2nd 7 19 3rd 12 12 Total 33 35



NUCKING PRESSING PRESSORS

The Nucking media team let the media feed on JT. Too bad it was the Vancouver vegan press. Oh well... JT can chew on JT for a minute twenty-five.

J.T. Miller meets with the media following the game against Minnesota.

Bruce is pressing for the goal. Any goal of talking to the press after a pathetic team effort. And special teams nod to systems play, eh, JT.

"We pushed hard in the second and third but just couldn't get a goal."



"We pushed hard in the second and third but just couldn't get a goal."

️ Head Coach Bruce Boudreau

The good news is... the Nucks don’t play until next Wednesday in Cowtown. This should be enough time for our boiling blood to drop to a slow simmering burn.

Is that enough time for Bruce to bag skate all the Nucks and their dogs? Probably not. And worse, the dogs would enjoy the bag skating. The Nucking players would be just... whateva.

Anyhow the the Nucks are trending below 500 again. Does it matter?

Let’s find out.