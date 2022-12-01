GAME RECAP #24: Nucks Win - Another Home Loss - Get Clawed 5-1. Again.

The Vancouver Canucks are not good enough. Don’t care enough at home. Even on a special honour night in the ROG.

And the ROG is not a happy place this season for Nucking puck management. And Nucking management. And Nucking fans.

Can you recall the last good (or bad) Nucks home win? Me neither.

It was mid-November against the Klings. And now it feels like mid-December with the home loss streak all set to set new losing records.

Professional incompetence? Starts at the top and works its way down. Or starts at ice level and stinks up to the top. Or stinks at both ends and meets on the mezzanine level for meals for millionaires.

Who cares?

Not many on the Nucks. And soon, us fans too.

THE TIN-LINING

Joshua scored - where none of his higher paid teammates could. Yay!

The narrative. The Nucks have broken that multi-goal loss story. Now replaced with losing the game in the 1st. And helping teams set records for scoring 3 goals in the last 59 seconds of the 1st. Great narrative changeup.

THE FARKING FARTY PARTY

In so suitable Nucking fashion, Demmers is injured on the 3rd Cat goal. Looked really bad. We don’t know how bad. And no hip tips.

The Nucks did not get the jump at the start of the game you might expect after getting man-shellacked by the Caps. Instead the team identity reverted to our sour tasting baker’s dozen group. Served 13 fresh (and pathetic) turnovers. Resulting in goals against.

The structured team D that won big in Vegas was obviously left there. To tumbleweed away into the sunset.

Does no Nucking player care about effort - professional, disciplined effort? Millsie made many careless passes - even if it was to a Cat. Still better than many other Nucks couldn’t even make an effective pass to anyone.

Gave up 16 High Danger Chances, while only getting 5 of their own. And of the 5, only 2 seemed to be moderately dangerous.

Nucks are 3 and 10 against the east this season. Better if they only play teams west of the Rockies and north of the 49th. Even then probably iffy they could win a series against Abby.

At least the game thread is not as disgusted as some...

I just saw Petterson in disgust pass back to Martin rather than to Stillman. This team is a nightmare to watch. They’re being manhandled in a way that reminds me of the 2011 SCF. It’s gross. Petey on his ass twice over; Hughes absolutely thrown at the glass by Bennett, then cut by him, but no call of course. Time to play some goons. Plus Demmers is hurt. And if they lose to Arizona on Saturday, forgettaboutit. Boudreau will finally be terminated. Time for the Bedard express. — copey2

Best Part of The Game - Before It Started

Those were the days... seems like over a decade ago.

ROG VID-O-LAPSY

Big honour night - for former Nucks - the current team tho... only the 2 Johns know.

GAME STATS (worse than it looks)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Panthers FLA 32 46% 0/2 11 10 12 4 Canucks VAN 33 54% 0/3 9 23 11 13



PLAYER STATS (Look away!)

ROG REGRESSORS

Bo’s goal streak is over. Again. Obviously.

"After the great road trip we had, we wanted to come here and keep that ball rolling and we haven't done that in the first two games at home."



️ Bo Horvat@theprovince | #Canucks — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 2, 2022

Bruce has to explain the unexplainable - again.

"We've got a lot of confidence in him (Spencer Martin), he's played great for us."



️ Head Coach Bruce Boudreau on Spencer Martin coming into tonight's game after Thatcher Demko did not return.@theprovince | #Canucks — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 2, 2022

Only 2 more (un)scheduled home losses to get through, before the Nucks can go a mini 1 game road trip to find their mojo - with their 3rd coach in less than a year.

Doesn’t matter.

What matters is that it feels like fans expend more effort watching these keystone kops than the players do playing so far below their skill level.

Tough stuff.

Oh well... as Kent has drilled into us at the NM Center For Optimistic Bleak Doom, it can always get worse.

How much?

Let’s find out.