Gamethread #24: Canucks vs Panthers

Should we talk about last game? No...ok.

The Canucks were 6-6-1 in November and found something that was desperately missing in October....I mean besides the wins. They had more games where they played almost well for the whole game. They were able to claw their back into sight of the wildcard spots.

December is now the month where the Canucks can get into a playoff spot or finalize trades for the start of Jan. 6 games against division rivals are points that necessary. Games against conference rivals are necessary point when it comes to wild card spots.

December is the month of giving. Either it will give the Canucks some wins....or it will give us a new looking team.

Florida comes to town tonight trying to find the magic of last year. Adding a Tkachuk and losing a Hubredeau has not been a good thing for the Cats. They have a below average powerplay and penalty kill. They are 2-6-3 against Western teams. All of this leads me to believe that the Canucks are screwed tonight.

But we’ll cheer for the Canucks anyways!!

Go Canucks Go!