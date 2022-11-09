GAME RECAP #14: Nucks Win! A Road Loss - Get Hab Handled 5-2

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before.

An entitled, erratic, but talented hockey team skate into a hockey game with the intention of playing hard. After 40 minutes of coasting.

An old vet that should know better takes a penalty 1st minute in - in the offensive zone. Seconds later the legen bottom-dary Nucking PK and Demmers allow the 1st goal of the game.

Just as Westy almost wished for...

I am almost cheering for an early goal against to get this team going.

A few short fumbled plays later - stop me if you’ve heard this before - Nucks lose a defensive zone faceoff and the shot from the blueline is past Demmers.

Good god. How did Thatcher Demko get so broken? — Twitchy

But wait - don’t stop me now - there’s more!

Being down 2-zip in the 1st Le Habitat period isn’t enough of a challenge. Who can help tilt the lopsided comeback table?

Miller passes it straight up the middle...right to the habs...3-0 assholes. Pearson and Miller need to be sat, they’re both complete train wrecks so far this game. — Twitchy

Miller is a better winger than center. Bruce needs to staple JT to the bench wing until spring.

Game thread isn’t really worried about the major, minor or horrible Nucking gaffs.

This is un-watchable.. — Atty

THE WORRIES

Down 3-0 after the 1st on the road, not good.

Could be worse.

How about 4-0 after 2 and the refs want to punish the Nucks too.

Gallagher spears Demko and no call? May as well go spear their goalie. It’s fair game I guess. — marcness52

THE GOAL DROUGHT

2nd highest goal scorer in the league gets no points. Bo (and some others) looked tired - like they played 30 periods of hockey the night before.

Kuz, Gnarly, Miller, Mikhey, no points.

Former 5-point Pete got a point - so that’s nice.

THE TOO-LITTLE NOT-BIG COMEBACK

3rd starts Nucks down 4-zip. Cue the too late comeback.

Schenn gets a goal! Getting goals from the backend is key to winning games. Nucks need more keys. And more backend.

Hogz gets his 1st goal of the season! Yay! Didn’t get his 2nd, 3rd and 4th of the year, so he can’t save this lackadaisical team.

Not our problem. NM game threaders can find creative ways to pin this on...

As bad as they have been all year, this is only the second game they have been blown out. Not sure if that’s a good thing but at least they were scoring goals in those early losses. I think they need to blow up the defense. They have 1 good d-man and a collection of bottom pair guys. Unfortunately, Benning has ruined the defense for a long time. — marcness52

While the 7 years of JB’s Great Re-tooling left the Nucks in a D-pleted state, not everyone is blaming management...

Good lord. Two years in a row this team is just a tire fire. Keep changing the coach though... — Twitchy

LE VIDEO MISERABLE

B-2-B games are not our friends. At least the 2 Johns are.

GAME STATS (La Pout-time)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 33 53% 0/2 10 16 8 9 Canadiens MTL 29 47% 1/4 6 9 15 18



PLAYER STATS (Schenn & Hogz Shine - kinda)

LE DEPRESSORS

It’s a big road loss, obviously - Capt’n takes the mic and toughs it out.

"We had a good push in the 3rd...but when you dig that deep of a hole against a team like that in their home building, it's tough to come back."



Horvat meets with the media after the game in Montreal@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/4roORZpZr3 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 10, 2022

Bruce is looking for an assistant psychic - or maybe chief forensic hockey psychic. Looking for answers in all the strange places.

Head Coach Bruce Boudreau answers questions from the media post-game in Montreal.@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/1Pxt8SfE7T — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 10, 2022

Sure, we could say a 2nd of a road B-2-B isn’t the Nucks strongest game. But does it have to their weakest?

Don’t know. Maybe Sunday in Booohston will answer it.

Yet, this early in this lost season, do we really want answers when there’s so many more questions to ask?

Let’s find out.