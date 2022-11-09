Gamethread #14: Canucks vs Habs

How about those Canucks? The team looked flat from the start and fought back to get a lead in the third and hold on to it. That reminded me of last year’s team. You could literally see the frustration in the eyes of the Sens at the end of the third, when they realized that Ryan Reynolds wasn’t going to be a team like theirs....a team that lost to Vancouver.

Today the Nucks head into Montreal to face an average in some ways, Habs team. Montreal is a .500 team (Vancouver wishes it was), but that is only good enough for 6th in their division. The Canadiens are have some young talent, like Suzuki, Dach and Caulfield, who are trying to create a new team identity. The Canucks won both meetings last year against the Habs and it would be great to get that winning streak back to 2 games and close in on some division rivals who have sucked recently....looking at you Calgary and Edmonton.



I am almost cheering for an early goal against to get this team going.

Why not? Playing with a lead after the first doesn’t seem to work.

Go Canucks Go.