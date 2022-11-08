GAME RECAP #13: NUCKS WIN! 3RD PERIOD & GAME - Sink Sens 6-4

It’s an afternoon game sometime in the evening - in the future. In the eastern provinces.

A battle of two teams battling to stumble/bumble/grind their way out the stinky league basement. Not saying the NHL stinks - just their basements, many policies, hypocrisies and weaselly leaders.

Anyhow, the goal for the Nucks and that Ottawa team that Ryan Traitor Reynolds wants to buy is get a win.

Nucks were on a 1 game L-skid that felt much, much longer. Sens were on a 5 game L-streak that didn’t seem long enough.

After the trash talk about Nucking coaching and players the Nucking coaches and players were keen prove themselves. The usual trash talk from the media and fans of other teams? Nope. The trash talk from the Nucking President of Nucking Hockey Operations.

Anyhow, the Canucks started the game like trash, but finished it like gold filleted trash cans.

Vindicated. Both vindicated.

JR probably watched only the 1st and 2nd period and stormed out of the office to have staff clean out Bruce’s office.

The Nucks only played the 3rd, scored 4 goals and won the game - and called home to have Bruce’s stuff returned to his former, possibly still current, office.

Nucks trailed 2-1 after 1. Game was tied after 2. And untied after 3. Untied by the legendary Nucking 3rd period push with 4 unanswered goals. Ok, fine. 4 partially answered goals.

THE GOOD, THE BAD AND STUFF

The low point of the game - other than the Nucks getting outshot 30-10 at one point, other than losing most puck battles, other making bad passes and having a PK like the Nucking PK - the low point was giving up the lead.

Giving it up to former Canuckle fan unfavourite D.

and then Hamonic reminds Van that he can shoot — Westy

Not only that embarrassment, the stats don’t make us feel any better.

Travis Hamonic is now tied with The Vancouver Canucks entire defense in goals. — Raddy

However, as they say in the karma region, karma is a female dog with hormone issues.

Mikhey turnstiles Harmonic and scores a power forward goal - in front of Ryan and his future goalie problem. Vindicated.

NO SPEED LIMIT FOR 65 pic.twitter.com/NxAsWDdxhE — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 9, 2022

Bo goes and keeps going. He took JR’s diss personally and showed he’s worth $8M a year. Probably not on the Nucks, but that’s on JR and his cap structure.

Fun stat. McDavid + Horvat have combined for 3 more goals than the entire Blues roster. The Blues have scored at least 10 goals less than every other team in the NHL except the Jackets.. who are only 7 ahead of the Blues. McDavid alone has 6 more points than the Blues have goals. — Raddy

Only McD has more goals than Bo. So far.

Still... it wasn’t a pretty win.

However, in this league, this season, all Nucking wins are absolutely gorgeous. It’s that rare beauty thing.

Heart attack third period. Par for the course. On the right end of it? Whaaaaaat are you saying? What sorcery is this? I really hope they give the belt to Garland. He was tenacious and productive tonight. Great forechecking. But really, they should give the belt to Talbot, coz he suuuuuuucked. — copey2

Also...

Canucks win a third period...a miracle. F-you Ryan Reynolds — Westy

ROAD GOING VIDEO

Start slow and finish fast - that’s the 2 John’s secret to road travel.

ROAD GAME STATS

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 28 44% 0/3 17 24 16 11 Senators OTT 41 57% 2/5 13 25 10 7



PLAYER STATS (Good Ones - sort of)

ROAD PRESSING ON

Road warrior and wrestling belt winner of the game, talks about saving the game, possibly the season.

Spencer Martin meets with the media following a 37-save performance against the Senators.@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/aaktI3LIOw — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 9, 2022

Bruce is happy about Spence and thrilled to talk about the game - 1⁄ 3 of it. The vindicated section.

"He's played well in every game. He's gotten us points in 10 (games) in a row."



Head Coach Bruce Boudreau on Spencer Martin@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/EOMoHUnv6l — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 9, 2022

Enough about beating a team in the basement from the eastern provinces. We have to focus on tomorrow’s game against a team in the basement of the eastern provinces.

Happy focusing!