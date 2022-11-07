Quinn’s Questions: Who Has Impressed the Most So Far?

Quinn’s Questions is a feature where you the fans tell us your thoughts, through your vote and hopefully in the comments, as well. It’s named after Quinn Hughes, Pat Quinn, or both, depending on your age and era.

Most people fall in the safe middle ground — roughly what I expected. Overall I think the acquisition is a big net positive, and that seems to be the rough consensus here.

Listen, the start of the season hasn’t been good. Despite a few wins of late, the Canucks have underwhelmed in a pretty substantive way.

But, has it at least been fun?

No, not really.

That isn’t to say there haven’t been any bright spots at all. And that’s the focus of Quinn’s Questions this week.

Elias Pettersson, to me, stands out the most. He’s put up 15 points in 11 games (a 112 point pace!), and has looked pretty in control doing it. This is, frankly, a huge development. He had a horrendous start last season and there were some fair questions around whether he could carry his late season momentum from last year into 2022-23. It’s fair to say that the answer has been an overwhelming yes. The only downside is that his next contract, which is coming up, is going to start looking pretty damn pricy. A good problem to have, though, to be sure.

You could also easily sell me on Bo Horvat as the most impressive Canuck to date. Despite there drama around a contract extension and the seemingly endless chatter around whether or not he’s a good captain (or the Horvat v. Miller nonsense, or whatever else), the man has 10 goals in 11 games! That’s second in the league, behind only Connor McDavid, who I hear is pretty good. I suppose you can nitpick his overall game. He’s had defensive lapses and only has three assists, but it’s hard to complain about that when he’s scoring at such an insane rate.

I think the other guy that really stands out so far is Andrei Kuzmenko. I said heading into the season that anything that anything from being an early scratch to lighting the world on fire wouldn’t surprise me, and it’s certainly looking more like the latter these days. He has an impressive 10 points in 11 games, including six goals and a hat trick the other day. He’s been a fun acquisition and a hell of a pickup so far.

There are other options, I suppose. Maybe you’re a JT truther and are impressed by his 10 points in 11 contests. Maybe you love Luke Schenn’s character. (There honestly aren’t that many more guys to pick from reasonably). Let us know who your October MVP was in the poll and the comments. Vote away, dear readers.