GAME RECAP #12: Nucks Win! Loser Point - Get Predanated 4-3 in SO

Repeating the same mistakes over and over - especially in the 3rd period answers this NM hypothesis about change:

If this team wants to change their identity, they need to win this game. — Westy

That conundrum solved. Thanks for reading.

Thanks for playing the full 40, Your Vancouver Nucking Sports & Slacker Society.

Dominate the first two periods, then suck ass for the third and piss away everything they earned. That’s the identity of this team this year. — Twitchy

The Nucks were up 3-0 after the first. Of course, they were. It’s the prelude to the big fall from grace.

Allowed one goal in the 2nd - on the PK - natch. But, didn’t stop playing hard and aggressive.

After 2, the Nucks had put 30 shots on Saros - held the Preds to just 12 shots. Looking like the Nucks had finally learned the key lesson - keep the lead - no matter what.

LEAD LOSS LEADERS

Cue the fluky Preds goal a minute into the 3rd after losing the defensive zone FO.

Cue, the deflation phase and the Nucks go passive and get hemmed in their own end - repeatedly.

On the tieing goal - from another FO loss - at center ice - ends with a permissive entry and lost coverage, be still, man... on the freaking scoring play.

Remember last season, when the Nucks were the comeback kids? Me neither.

This season it’s the give-up kids. But only after 2 periods. So that’s 66% pretty good.

THE BRIGHT (SAD) SIDE

At least the Nucks didn’t lose the game in the 3rd. So, that’s some bright moonshine on the 3 dark thoughts they let into the net dimming the 3 goal lead.

We know OT is not our friend - haven’t won one OT this season. Now we know that our previous frenemy, the Skillz Show, is a new hidden stick check adversary - eh, Pete, Bo.

3-1-1 in their last 5 games. That’s not so bad. If you don’t look at the league record setting blown lead games to start the season. And we’re not looking. Too much.

DUELING DEFINITIVES

Sure, we could say that Saros stole the game, or that Demmers didn’t. Both could be true.

Doesn’t matter.

What matters is the Nucks have a terrible habit of developing bad habits - on simple plays - at crucial points in the game. They know they get passive when leading and give up a goal in the 3rd.

Maybe they think Demmers will bail them out. That’s last year’s elite goalie. This year Nucks have an almost-not-quite-average goalie - and sub-average team defense and will to win.

NUCK LUCK QUOTA

Last game the Nucks scored more goals in the 3rd period than this entire game. Also gave up 3 goals - but scored 5 to balance the giving up stat sheet.

No points for 5-point Pete on the night. Quota rules.

Because the Nucks scored 8 goals in the ROG on Thursday, you had to know the Nucks wouldn’t score more than 3. And Miller with his 5 wide open chances must have known that too. Scored in the 1st period, because that’s the period where the game is decided.

VIDEO RE-SEEING

The 2 Johns are having fun - for a period of time.

GAME STATS (Loooooser Point Stats)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Predators NSH 31 49% 1/5 18 34 13 2 Canucks VAN 45 51% 1/4 30 22 15 12



PLAYER STATS (Do we miss Burrs & Rath? Yes, we do)

ROG PRESSED-OFF

Millsie knows something that we don’t - adversity is good. Nucks are getting so much goodness this season.

“The adversity we’re going through is good for us in the long run...We're excited to go on the road. We're eager to play another level of hockey and we believe we can."



J.T. Miller takes questions from the media following the game against Nashville@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/s0Wi3OPVHL — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 6, 2022

Bruce is answering the tough roster questions - will he get tough on the roster on the road?

ROG road trip is over. Next road trip extends deep into the eastern provinces for a series of afternoon games. That’s just great.

Even better, there’s some nasty B-2-B games at the end of the road.

Oh well, that’s for future misery. For now, let’s just focus on not giving up on the Nucks. It is our Nucking fanning duty after all.

Are we happy with the Nucks Unfinished Identity so far?