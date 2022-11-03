GAME RECAP #11: NUCKS WIN! Win 3rd Period Shootout - Pluck the Ducks 8-5

What a difference 48 hours make. From lackadaisical hockey to an 80s barn burner.

Bieska re-signs with the Nucks. Nucks ‘uck up the Ducks - Kev’s old new team.

Also... the Fowl From Cal are a basement team too. Nucks need to play only worse teams than them for the rest of the season. If only there were more.

Even if entering the game the Nucks trailed the Ducks in the standings... the Nucks are the better team. When they play a better game. When they outscore their problems.

We’ve talked about their problems - Bruce has talked about it - everybody east and west of False Creek have talked about their problems.

Tonight we’re not going to talk about their problems - PK - their gaffs - PK - their defensive coverage or the Nucking PK.

THE OH MY MULLET ON FIRE GOOD!

Won’t post all 8 goals from Elon’s new money-losing platform... but Pete had a 5 point game! First one since his rookie season.

What a 2 skate-to-stick-to-shot move!

Nucks scored FIVE GOALS in the 3rd! Not making it up. (Also gave up 3 - but we’re not talking about defensive coverage or the PK)

Our new Kuz is making fans ROG happy. 1st NHL hattie. Thanks to sweet setups from Pete.

Love the player, love the cellies. And love love love the goals!

THE KUZ CELLY ™️ pic.twitter.com/KXSHhio0Jc — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 4, 2022

Bo got 2 goals - 10 on the year - his best start ever. If only... you know... the Nucks were having their best start... but they’re not and I’m not going to mention the PK.

The 4th line got a gritty goal - Josh was playing hard on the boards and harder in the crease.

THE BAD

Said we wouldn’t talk about the Nucking PK. I lied. The Nucks gave up a Ducking PP marker early in the 1st. Puck gazing when the other team is rushing on their PP is not a good thing.

However, it is a good thing we’re not talking about the Nucking PK tonight.

No, we’re talking about being too defensively permissive when they have the lead. We have often seen how no lead is safe in the Nucking 3rd. At least tonight 3 goal leads are better than 2 goal leads.

THE PK

Said we wouldn’t talk about the Nucking PK. I lied. Repeatedly it seems.

The league’s worst PK keeps their streak alive. Bruce says the Nucking PK will be fixed. This season? TBD.

CELE NIGHT AT NM

.839 SV% For Spence - like 80s NHL. And we celebrate the 80s at NM.

I loved how Spence raised his arms to the sky after the win, like he couldn’t believe he survived that high-level scrimmage, letting in 5 goals and still winning. To be fair, he was unlucky on a couple of them. — copey2

THE WILD VIDEO ROG NIGHT

The 2 Johns - or at least one of them are thrilled to watch goalies leaking goals like my deck leaking water last winter. At least I hope it was just last winter.

Anyhow, enjoy this throwback night in the ROG. GOALS! GOALS! GOALS! And Juice is back! Just for the 1 game. Dammit.

GAME STATS - 80s Night in the ROG

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Ducks ANA 31 39% 2/3 11 13 6 8 Canucks VAN 46 61% 2/3 11 20 12 12



PLAYER STATS - The Wooooooooo! Kind.

ROCKING ROG PRESSORS

Our Kuz chats with his adoring media.

"I've began to feel really good here. I'm beginning to this game, the NHL rules and just to keep going."



️ Andrei Kuzmenko@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/jx3EO0OMuC — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 4, 2022

5-Point Pete is all smiles and happy words.

"I'm really happy for him. He's been working really hard. New city, new language and everything for him. Just super happy for him."



️ Elias Pettersson on Andrei Kuzmenko scoring a hat trick @theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/zq4rOpaZPx — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 4, 2022

Happy Bruce is back in the ROG. We really like happy Bruce. And he’s happy about the offense creating chances... but giving up the chances the other way... not so much.

Head Coach Bruce Boudreau meets with the media following tonight's win against Anaheim. @theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/0NoqSd8Pmk — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 4, 2022

With Juice in the house and on the team - it was a special ROG night - for late 1980s.

Caring teammate.⁰Mentor.⁰Leader.⁰Fan favourite.⁰Forever a Canuck.



Here's to you, Juice! pic.twitter.com/mfoT3Dy9Lq — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 4, 2022

If the Nucks had played a sensible 10 to start - at 500ish hockey - we’d be elated with the big old 8-5 win.

Sure... we’re happy. But... and this is a big but... the Nucks have to win another 6 before they play 20 to be a 500 team. That’s not impossible. But... you know.. a big but.

How are doing now? Let’s find out.