Game Day Preview: Bieksa takes morning skate as Canucks & Ducks “battle”

You know what rhymes with Duck and Canuck?
Of course you know....and you can bet so do players and staff on each team.
So far this season, members of the Ducks and Canucks might lead the league in F-bombs per-60.
If it wasn’t for one of the greatest defencemen in Canucks history being honoured, this would be a forgettable Thursday night tilt.
We knew this day was coming, but today it became official. Kevin Bieksa has signed a one-day contract to retire as a Vancouver Canuck.
A Vancouver Canuck once again. pic.twitter.com/nqRlDoYZHY— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 3, 2022
Not only that, but he stepped onto the ice for the morning skate.
Welcome home, Juice! pic.twitter.com/DIGztRwhS3— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 3, 2022
Just like old times. pic.twitter.com/I5OVQEc34L— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 3, 2022
One of the boys. pic.twitter.com/jvVqPf8Crn— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 3, 2022
Bieksa was undoubtedly one of the best blueliners in team history. He came up in so many clutch moments for the franchise and in his prime, he was tough, defensively responsible blueliner who could also put up points.
He ranks sixth all-time among Canucks blueliners in points (both regular season and playoffs). What impresses me most though, is that he averaged 25:01 of ice time per game in 71 playoff contests for the franchise.
We all know about some of the big moments, but here’s a look at one underrated moment, courtesy of CanuckSkate on Twitter.
An underrated Kevin Bieksa moment: pic.twitter.com/LiJtnSPuW8— CanuckSkate (@CanuckSkate) November 3, 2022
Love it. Juice will always be a legend, and we should all be excited that he gets his moment to be celebrated tonight.
ANAHEIM DUCKS (3-6-1) vs. VANCOUVER CANUCKS (2-6-2)
ROGERS ARENA, VANCOUVER BC. 7:00 PM PST
TV: SN PACIFIC. RADIO: SN650
PROJECTED LINES
VANCOUVER
Forwards
JT Miller — Bo Horvat — Conor Garland
Andrei Kuzmenko — Elias Pettersson — Ilya Mikheyev
Tanner Pearson — Sheldon Dries — Vasily Podkolzin
Dakota Joshua — Nils Aman — Jack Studnicka
Defence
Quinn Hughes — Luke Schenn
Riley Stillman — Tyler Myers
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Ethan Bear
Starting Goalie: Spencer Martin (confirmed)
Backup: Thatcher Demko
Scratched: Jack Rathbone, Kyle Burroughs, Nils Hoglander
Injured: Tucker Poolman (undisclosed), Travis Dermott (concussion), Brock Boeser (undisclosed), Curtis Lazar (undisclosed)
Based on lines from today’s morning skate, it looks like Podkolzin receives a little bump up the lineup, while Nils Hoglander sits in the press box.
Hoglander isn’t scoring, but his effort level is there. He’s easily one of the Canucks’ 12 best forwards and for that reason, it’s a tough look to see him scratched.
ANAHEIM
Forwards
Adam Henrique — Trevor Zegras — Frank Vatrano
Max Comtois — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Derek Grant — Isac Lundestrom — Jakob Silfverberg
Max Jones — Mason McTavish — Brett Leason
Defence
Dmitri Kulikov — John Klingberg
Simon Benoit — Cam Fowler
Nathan Beaulieu — Kevin Shattenkirk
Starting Goaltender: John Gibson (expected)
Backup: Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Glenn Gawdin,
Injured: John Moore (undisclosed), Urho Vaakanainen (undisclosed), Jamie Drysdale (shoulder)
Really sucks for the Ducks that they lost Jamie Drysdale, the 6th overall pick in 2020, for 4-6 months due to a torn labrum.
Up front, it’s been Troy Terry (12 points in 10 games), Trevor Zegras (6 goals in 10 games) and not much else. John Klingberg has struggled mightily early on (three asissts in 10 games, averaging 23:03 per night).
How They Stack Up
Thanks to the loser point, only 10 teams are below .500 so far this season.
Of course, the two teams “battling” tonight fall into that category.
Goals for/game
- Anaheim: 2.5 (30th)
- Vancouver: 3 (T-19th)
Goals against/game
- Anaheim: 4.3 (31st)
- Vancouver: 4 (T-29th)
Shots for/game
- Anaheim: 28.9 (24th)
- Vancouver: 27.4 (28th)
Shots against/game
- Anaheim: 37.9 (32nd)
- Vancouver: 33 (T-21st)
Power play
- Anaheim: 6.7% (31st)
- Vancouver: 27.8% (T-4th)
Penalty kill
- Anaheim: 63.9% (31st)
- Vancouver: 60% (32nd)
Yeesh...
GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN
Won’t sit here and tell you this is an all-time fav, but I’m doing it in honour of Juice (who probably doesn’t like this song either).
Loading comments...