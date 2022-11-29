GAME RECAP #23: Nucks Win! Welcome Ovi With A Home Loss - Get Capped 5-1

What?!
3 Game Road Win Steak isn’t good enough for you and JR?
Fine. Then cheer for another team. The Nucks just beat the Cup champs - we expect royalties - then devastated the Nighties in Vegas and went on to win a squeaker in the tank.
Nothing left in the tank after a day off at home. It’s not like the Nucks are a team of highly-paid, highly-skilled, professional hockey players - some of that is correct.
The ROG is a tough barn to play in for the road team. As we’ve seen many times, the Nucks were the road team. Tired, listless and behind the play.
And that was just a couple minutes into the game.
Got worse from there. Can’t defend. Can’t skate. Can’t pass. Can’t score. Except Hogz.
THE GOOD
Hogz gets a goal! Woooo!
Only Nucking goal of the game.
THE REALLY BAD BADNESS
The best two-way forward on the Nucks had his worst game of the season. When Pete posts a minus-5 in a game - in a single game - not in 7 games - that says all you didn’t want to know.
Kuz and Mik? See above. With less minus, not the expected pluses.
Quinn Hughes helps score the first Caps goal — Westy
Everyone but Hogz, Marty and Lazar, were lacking effort, confidence, NHL caliber professional skill. Must have left it all at the airport. In Vegas.
Brock was serving fresh turnovers all game - even in his own end. Garland wasn’t near Gnarly enough. But Bo was near invisible outside the dot. 2nd straight game without a goal - JR’s trade fantasies took another hit.
THE TOTALLY AWKWARD
In this game Ovi broke the NHL record for most goals scored on the road. Yay, I guess. Bad for us and Marty tho.
But he only scored twice. Is that enough?
Not for Bruce. He pulled Marty with 6 minutes left in the 3rd. What?! Bruce knew the Nucks weren’t interested/able to comeback - probably knew that in the 1st - so why not indulge his old star and piss off JR at the same time?
Gutsy move.
Gutsy. Unlike
your the Vancouver Canucks team tonight.
Oh well... can’t get to 500 too soon. Save something for
December April.
ROUGH ROG VID
Terrible snow day in Vancouver. 5-10cm, possibly. Should have called the game.
Instead... back to the ROG. 2 Johns missing the winning road food.
GAME STATS
|SOG
|FO%
|PP
|PIM
|HITS
|BLKS
|GVA
|
Capitals
WSH
|28
|47%
|0/1
|6
|13
|12
|1
|
Canucks
VAN
|32
|53%
|0/3
|2
|18
|11
|4
PLAYER STATS - Only Hogz Wins The NM 1mm Rum Chug
|#
|Forwards
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|P
|+/-
|S
|PIM
|PIM
|SOG
|HITS
|BLKS
|GVA
|TKA
|FO%
|TOI
|PP TOI
|SH TOI
|PP
|GW
|6
|B. Boeser
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15:46
|1:08
|--:--
|0
|8
|C. Garland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13:30
|1:08
|--:--
|0
|9
|J.T. Miller
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|17:46
|3:36
|0:15
|0
|15
|S. Dries
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|71
|13:39
|1:11
|--:--
|0
|20
|C. Lazar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|83
|14:50
|--:--
|--:--
|0
|21
|N. Hoglander
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|14:22
|--:--
|--:--
|0
|40
|E. Pettersson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-5
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|17:04
|3:36
|0:29
|0
|53
|B. Horvat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|77
|18:15
|3:36
|0:28
|0
|65
|I. Mikheyev
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14:42
|0:48
|0:15
|0
|81
|D. Joshua
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|13:44
|--:--
|--:--
|0
|88
|N. Aman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|29
|15:31
|--:--
|--:--
|0
|96
|A. Kuzmenko
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15:48
|3:31
|--:--
|0
|#
|Defense
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|P
|+/-
|S
|PIM
|PIM
|SOG
|HITS
|BLKS
|GVA
|TKA
|FO%
|TOI
|PP TOI
|SH TOI
|PP
|GW
|2
|L. Schenn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|17:30
|--:--
|0:29
|0
|23
|O. Ekman-Larsson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|21:27
|1:08
|0:16
|0
|43
|Q. Hughes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|25:38
|3:36
|0:29
|0
|44
|K. Burroughs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|13:45
|--:--
|--:--
|0
|57
|T. Myers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17:49
|0:02
|--:--
|0
|74
|E. Bear
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|19:35
|0:20
|0:15
|0
|#
|Goalies
|GP
|REC
|GA
|SV
|SA
|S
|EV
|PP
|SH
|SAVE-SHOTS
|SV%
|PIM
|TOI
|GAA
|30
|S. Martin
|--
|23
|27
|22–26
|1–1
|0–0
|23–27
|.852
|0
|57:19
ROG DEPRESSORS
Disappointed? Yes, we are. Did Marty do enough? Yes, he did. The rest of the team tho...
"We feel like we've come together, we're getting better and building, so to come here and have a game go that way it is disappointing."— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 30, 2022
️ Spencer Martin@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/FbYOKGv5Sf
JT knows. Getting out-competed isn’t a thing in pro sports. Well... with exceptions...
J.T. Miller meets with the media following the game against the Capitals.@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/iUkTj4yBBp— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 30, 2022
Bruce expresses the flat truth of it all. The truth of flat-effort ROG hockey.
Head Coach Bruce Boudreau speaks with the media after tonight's game.@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/p588VHIGAH— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 30, 2022
Poor team effort. Poor result. That party in Vegas can’t sustain the team in the ROG.
A possibly winnable game for the Nucks - turned into an easy loss. That’s just great.
Everything is set for JR and Alvin and the Chipmunks to spring some radical trades and fire Bruce. In the spring. Or the TDL. Or not.
Maybe the grand JR plan is to make us suffer another season of futility, so when the Nucks make their next Cup run in 2028, unsuccessfully, we’ll be grateful and stuff.
Until then, Nucks just have to summit the biggest hill in the NHL.
