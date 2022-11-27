GAME RECAP #22: NUCKS WIN! 4-3 In OT! In the Tank!

It’s official. Nucks just completed a THREE Game Road WIN Streak!!!

This was scheduled as one of the worst short road trips of the year - against a couple of the best teams in the league. And one that isn’t.

B-b-but after the win in Colo and the perfect game in Vegas, the Nucks were looking for a perfect road sweep. Not because the pursuit of perfection is a Canucks tradition - but because they need more wins to reach the towering summit of 500 hockey.

That made this, technically, a must-win game. In the tank.

And technically, they won!

Not by playing perfectly or getting all the puck luck that Demmers hasn’t seen in a very long time. It was by the sheer grit and skill of the PMK line. Pete, Mik and Kuz were the best Nucking line on the ice - or the best line on the ice.

Tough to leave Vegas (ask Nick), and jump on a plane to Oakland. And worse, play an early game in the tank.

THE GREAT

Burrs scored early in the 1st - now tied with his highest scoring D-mates, Schenn and Bear. I know, what about all the goals that Huggie has scored - he leads the league in assists from the backend.

The NHL record for most assists with 0 goals is 29, set in like 1945 or something. Just saying. Not far to go, Huggy. — Raddy

Nucks led after 1 and kept the tie all the way through the 2nd - fluke goals don’t count.

Nucks went into the 3rd tied - apparently fluke floating puck entering the net vertically counts.

Doesn’t matter.

Unless the Sharts score on their PP early. And they do. Nucks PP can’t beat the league’s best PK. And the league’s 2nd worst PK can’t stop the 18th best PP.

Besides, the PMK went right back out and re-tied the tie a minute later. And then they took the lead on nfity Pete tip. The Nucks won the game - with only 8 minutes remaining.

But... the game continued and the tired B-2-B Nucks reverted to the tired tirefire D-Nucks.

Doesn’t matter.

Because the Nucks took the Sharts to OT. Or the other way round.

Doesn’t matter.

Because JT launched a high risk pass that Kuz took at the line and snapped past the befuddled tank goalie.

The NUCKS WIN their 1st OT game of the year!!!

THE OH-MAN!

Demmers still can’t catch a break or win a game while allowing 3 goals or less.

He held the Shartletts scoreless all game. Or most of it. Until the mid-2nd. Frikkin’ Bonino still haunts us with his weirdo game. Game thread is unmoved.

What a stupid goal — Westy

After that bizarro hockey gawd poops on goalie scenario, it seemed to make the Tealies think they could steal some more from the 2nd unluckiest goalie in the league.

We know better now... Demmers wasn’t going to lose a game in his home state. And he didn’t.

That’s a deep sweep on the road!

The California Thanksgiving just keeps giving! Thanks, Thanksgiving!! Epic road-trip. We are officially an almost-playoff team. Or at least, our foot is in the doorway. — Atty

Almost playoff team sounds almost great.

SHART ‘N SWEET VID

The 2 Johns didn’t stay in Vegas - calling the game despite the all-you-eat buffet hangover.

GAME STATS

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 20 44% 0/2 2 28 15 10 Sharks SJS 35 56% 1/1 4 26 27 7



PLAYER STATS - Complete Pete Line

ROAD IMPRESSIVES

Bo knows - didn’t get a goal, but an apple and a presser. Will we miss his pressers next season? Will JR?

"We found a way to get it done. Demmer stood on his head tonight and got us that win."



Bo Horvat takes questions postgame in San Jose@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/ruDlFdBDvN — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 28, 2022

Fluky goal against can’t bother Demmers. Too much.

"We stuck together as a group and found a way to win."



Thatcher Demko following a 32-save win over the Sharks@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/c8tiIPNTFm — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 28, 2022

3 Road Wins makes Bruce happier and takes steps to explain all the steps required to make more wins possible.

"We're playing better. We're playing more consistent and more as a group. There's a lot of steps to take to be a better team."



Head Coach Bruce Boudreau@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/QI5VqUCI2A — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 28, 2022

Big, big win. Fine, not as big as the previous two, but still this 3rd win makes the sweep complete.

As they say you need to be good to be unlucky. Or maybe they meant something else. This wasn’t a lucky win - this was Pete and the boys pushing hard.

Another monster game from Petey. It’s totally clear he took his conditioning seriously this summer. It wasn’t flawless, but he dug and dug, and found the way to win. Really nice finish from Kuz too. Demko and the team were gassed and shaky in the 3rd, but man, he was stupidly unlucky tonight on the first two goals, and the third -just- squeaked under his pad. He made several good stops on partial breakaway open-ice rush shots by the Sharts. The Nucks’ defense was getting beaten outside repeatedly, and then fire-wagoned in the 3rd. And F—k Luke Kunin; he’s like some cousin of Messier or something. He dove on Burroughs’s penalty, and then the refs didn’t call the ankle slash upon Petey later, coz reasons. But we’ll take it. 3 wins in a row! One more and we get to call the season a fresh start. Go Nux! — copey2

One more game left in the wins of November. Can we have another?

Let’s ask our talented panel of poll sitters.