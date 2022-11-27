 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game Preview & Gamethread #22: Canucks vs Sharks

Canucks look for 3 wins in a row

By westy99
/ new
NHL: DEC 16 Canucks at Sharks Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There is something to be said for openly expressing your hatred of Mark Messier. It cleanses the spirit and brings good karma to all those who participate. Unfortunately, I think it is a one and done kind of deal. The Canucks are going to have to win this game on their own. If they play 75% of the effort of last night’s game they should. Last night was close to a perfect game for this team. And while it feels nice to get the 2 points...and God knows they need all the points they can get, tonight’s game is more important.

First off, the Canucks need another two points, so the next game is always more important than the last. Secondly, the Canucks need to beat teams below them to increase the distance from the bottom and get with striking distance of Calgary and Edmonton. (If you want them to tank..strike all of this)

CANUCKS (8-10-3) at SHARKS (7-13-3)

8 p.m. ET; SN, NBCSCA, ESPN+

Canucks projected lineup

Nils HoglanderBo HorvatJ.T. Miller

Andrei KuzmenkoElias PetterssonIlya Mikheyev

Conor GarlandSheldon DriesBrock Boeser

Dakota JoshuaNils AmanCurtis Lazar

Quinn HughesLuke Schenn

Oliver Ekman-LarssonEthan Bear

Kyle BurroughsTyler Myers

Thatcher Demko

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Jack Rathbone, Riley Stillman, Vasily Podkolzin

Injured: Jack Studnicka (undisclosed), Tanner Pearson (hand), Travis Dermott (concussion), Tucker Poolman (undisclosed)

Sharks projected lineup

Timo MeierTomas HertlKevin Labanc

Matt NietoLogan CoutureAlexander Barabanov

Noah GregorNick BoninoLuke Kunin

Oskar LindblomSteven LorentzEvgeny Svechnikov

Jaycob MegnaErik Karlsson

Marc-Edouard VlasicMatt Benning

Radim SimekNick Cicek

Kaapo Kahkonen

Aaron Dell

Scratched: Jonah Gadjovich, Nico Sturm, James Reimer, Scott Harrington

Injured: Markus Nutivaara (lower body), Mario Ferraro (undisclosed)

Tonight we get to see how the Canucks #2 ranked powerplay fairs against the #1 PK of the Sharks. The Sharks are led by overpaid Erik Karlsson. The top five scorers of San Jose have more points than the top five of the Canucks, but it drops off significantly after that.

The Nucks are 6-5-1 in November and wouldn’t be nice to get have a above .500 monthto erase that shitty October? We agree then.

Go Canucks Go!

More From Nucks Misconduct

Loading comments...