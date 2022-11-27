Game Preview & Gamethread #22: Canucks vs Sharks

There is something to be said for openly expressing your hatred of Mark Messier. It cleanses the spirit and brings good karma to all those who participate. Unfortunately, I think it is a one and done kind of deal. The Canucks are going to have to win this game on their own. If they play 75% of the effort of last night’s game they should. Last night was close to a perfect game for this team. And while it feels nice to get the 2 points...and God knows they need all the points they can get, tonight’s game is more important.
First off, the Canucks need another two points, so the next game is always more important than the last. Secondly, the Canucks need to beat teams below them to increase the distance from the bottom and get with striking distance of Calgary and Edmonton. (If you want them to tank..strike all of this)
CANUCKS (8-10-3) at SHARKS (7-13-3)
8 p.m. ET; SN, NBCSCA, ESPN+
Canucks projected lineup
Nils Hoglander — Bo Horvat — J.T. Miller
Andrei Kuzmenko — Elias Pettersson — Ilya Mikheyev
Conor Garland — Sheldon Dries — Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua — Nils Aman — Curtis Lazar
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Ethan Bear
Scratched: Jack Rathbone, Riley Stillman, Vasily Podkolzin
Injured: Jack Studnicka (undisclosed), Tanner Pearson (hand), Travis Dermott (concussion), Tucker Poolman (undisclosed)
Sharks projected lineup
Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Kevin Labanc
Matt Nieto — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov
Noah Gregor — Nick Bonino — Luke Kunin
Oskar Lindblom — Steven Lorentz — Evgeny Svechnikov
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Matt Benning
Scratched: Jonah Gadjovich, Nico Sturm, James Reimer, Scott Harrington
Injured: Markus Nutivaara (lower body), Mario Ferraro (undisclosed)
Tonight we get to see how the Canucks #2 ranked powerplay fairs against the #1 PK of the Sharks. The Sharks are led by overpaid Erik Karlsson. The top five scorers of San Jose have more points than the top five of the Canucks, but it drops off significantly after that.
The Nucks are 6-5-1 in November and wouldn’t be nice to get have a above .500 monthto erase that shitty October? We agree then.
Go Canucks Go!
Loading comments...