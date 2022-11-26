GAME RECAP #21: NUCKS WIN! Bankrupt the House in Vegas 5-1

What happens in Vegas won’t stay in Vegas! Nah-nah! We WON! In Vegas!

Talk about a turnaround from the last Swollen Nights tilt.

How was this game different?

1st... Nucks WON!

2nd... Marty made early 5 alarm saves - and all the saves but one.

3rd... The Nucking Special Teams were very, very special. Went 3 for 5 on the PP. PK killed all 3 penalties.

4th... Nucks best players were playing like they’re the best on the team.

5th... Played like they cared - for almost a full hour of desert hockey.

6th... Are you kidding me? Kept a 5 4 goal lead through the entire 3rd period.

7th... They read NM and take our suggestions and observations seriously - with a grain of rum.

THE AWESOME

Gap control is the best we’ve seen. Burrs on ice adds a calmer influence other than the non-still option. And Bear is playing above expectations.

Millsie played his best game yet - engaged, making smart defensive plays and scoring a goal and 2 apples.

Marty was superb - his .963% was oh so close to 1 point oh. 1st star of the game - and Nucks new 1A goalie.

No forward played more than 19 minutes - the luxury of a big lead, especially keeping a big lead, let Bruce spread the minutes around.

The D-corp were playing like a solid unit - gap control helped. Even OEL was making difficult plays smartly.

Nucks were communicating with each other - even in their own end - making safe passes even!

Super Pete was on point - and center. Amazing defensive plays - and a beauty PP slapper.

Bo scored to pull ahead of McD in the league scoring fest - heresy! We love it! 17 goals in 21 games. Holy trade value, eh, JR.

So many positives when you break the bank in Vegas.

THE LEADING WORRIES

Jumping out to an early in the 1st, started a ripple of ‘energy’ in the gamethread.

Boeser gets a PP goal. Another early goal...yikes — Westy

And then...

Miller...gets a goal — Westy

Ripples all over.

Oh crap, winning 2-0. This is bad, real bad. — Raddy

And somehow at the end of the 2nd... it happened.

Wow! 5-0! This game is over, we’ll never recover from this! — Raddy

Other than the moment of wobbliness in their own end and Marty lost his well-deserved SO, the Nucks looked like a team who knew how to keep a lead. I’m not making it up!

I was checking jersey numbers and reading the live psychological makeup stats because this wasn’t a Nucking team I was familiar with.

Yet there was mathematical verification these same players (pretty much) who had set a historic record of blown leads to start the season were playing like a 5 man unit that wasn’t giving up much at all.

This confirms that solving the blown-lead issue wasn’t with a coaching change, or player trades or effort, it was living large on the Strip for 2 days prior to puck drop. Who knew?

Best game of the season? Best team game for sure.

Somehow.. despite this terrible apocalyptic start.. this team is only 1.5 games out of a playoff spot, and two of the teams ahead are the Kijngs and Kraken. Calgary can’t score very well either, they’re only a game ahead. Goals per game, the Nucks are 2nd in the entire Western Conference. — Raddy

HNIC WITH THE 2 JOHNS!

24 hour breakfast buffets and a huge win!

GAME STATS - Beating Down The House

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 36 40% 3/5 26 32 16 3 Golden Knights VGK 27 60% 0/3 20 41 17 5



PLAYER STATS

ROAD IMPRESSING

Pete was happy with the win and his PP tally. But wanted to score more. We love hungry Pete.

"We needed to be ready from the start and I think we did. We played a good 60 minutes of hockey."



Elias Pettersson meets postgame following the win over Vegas@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/LiwlvoyAVa — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 27, 2022

Millsie talking up the new learning process. Just like the one NM talked about.

"We're learning as a group. Getting better and using our practice time. We're putting it out on the ice pretty well right now."



J.T. Miller@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/xChZIstrV0 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 27, 2022

When you hear Bruce, there it is - in Vegas, expect Bruce to deliver a winning presser.

"Our power play was great and our penalty kill was great, that's a good combination."



Head Coach Bruce Boudreau on the team going 3/5 on the power play and going 100% on the penalty kill@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/UNWmfNKRnI — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 27, 2022

A 2 game road win streak! Against the hardest teams in the west - pretty much.

Can the Nucks push this streak to 3 road games?

Stay tuned.

Until then...