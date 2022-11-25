Wake With Elias: Horvat Tops Trade List and Bedard’s In Town

Canucks News
- Bo Horvat trade talk rolls on, as Daily Faceoff has Horvat leading the charge on their trade targets list. It’s a tough situation, in many of the same ways as the JT Miller one was. He’s a great player — but do the assets outweigh that? Certainly, it’s the narrative to follow moving forward.
November 23, 2022
- On that same note, Horvat is putting up quite the statistical package. To the point where it stands out even among the best of the best in the league. As of now, he’s the only player in the whole league to lead his team in a number of categories:
At the 20 game mark #Canucks captain Bo Horvat is the only player in #NHL to lead his team in each of the following categories:
Goals - 16
PPGs - 6
SHGs - 2
GWGs - 2
Shots - 70
Shooting % - 22.9%
Face off % - 58.0%
- Horvat’s season has in fact been so impressive that he’s on pace to break the franchise record (held by Pavel Bure) for the most goals in a single season. Now, do I think he actually breaks it? No, but that it’s even a conversation is astonishing.
At the quarter mark of the season, Bo Horvat is on pace to break Pavel Bure's #Canucks single-season goal record.
Horvat's on pace for 65.6 goals. Bure scored 60 twice. Only 15 times in franchise history has a Canucks player scored 40 or more.
- Connor Bedard is in town to play the Vancouver Giants in a game that is sold out. Bedard is still a loyal Canucks fan. Is it destiny? No. The Canucks will instead miss the playoffs by three points. An equally good outcome.
Connor Bedard was asked if he's been watching the #Canucks start to the season:
He laughed & said: "I try to watch as many games as I can, I'm obviously a big fan since I was a kid. I've been watching a bit, we've been pretty busy so I've missed a few games. Been trying to watch"
- An interesting project is on the way from Scott Rintoul. Really looking forward to this. Should be an informative listen.
An episodic podcast on the West Coast Express is in the works.
It's a long form, episodic podcast on the West Coast Express
Their story in their words and those who were close to them
Coming your way early in 2023
- And in case you missed it, Sheldon Dries got the belt. He’s having himself a perfectly good season as a depth guy. Found money? Maybe!
And the belt goes to... pic.twitter.com/bX5U11yBUE— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 24, 2022
Hockey News
- In some sad news, Borje Salming has passed away, after having recently been honoured by the Maple Leafs (against the Canucks). Salming was a trailblazer and was only 71. May he Rest In Peace.
Statement from Maple Leafs President and Alternate Governor Brendan Shanahan on the passing of Börje Salming:
- Some interesting background about Salming’s involvement with women’s hockey:
Borje Salming was instrumental in supporting the first international women's hockey tournament and ensuring women from Sweden could play. He will be missed.
- An announcement regarding the extension of the CHL-NHL transfer agreement:
The NHL's transfer agreement with the CHL was extended through June 30, 2029, this past summer, multiple sources confirm.
- And I share this Gritty post to wish our American readers a very happy Thanksgiving! Enjoy the second best Thanksgiving out there.
u can thank me l8r pic.twitter.com/ql3o5uQUDw— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) November 24, 2022
BC Place Bulletins
- As I noted above, Connor Bedard is in town, and it’s a big deal. I’ve never seen this kind of hype for a prospect, but I suppose that’s a product of him being a local guy. If you got tickets, consider yourself lucky — you’ll get to say you were there.
Busy media day with Giants GM Barclay Parneta and Vancouver-native Connor Bedard!
- Apparently he’s picking the Brian of another local kid, Mat Barzal, in anticipation of the draft:
Connor Bedard says he's been texting and picking the brain of Mat Barzal about the NHL Draft experience. The Islanders star has served as a role model for Bedard.
- And the head coach for Canada’s Men’s National Team was in a bit of hot water for some comments ahead of their match against Croatia. Apparently he said they were going to “F*** Crotia”. Eh, not super great I guess, but also, who cares. They play Sunday, 8 AM. Tune in! It’s fun and it’s historic.
Herdman asked by a Croatian reporter about saying Canada were going to "F- Croatia."
"It's not massively respectful to Croatian people and the national team. But in that moment, you're taking your team to the next place. We're here to be fearless."
