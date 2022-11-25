 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wake With Elias: Horvat Tops Trade List and Bedard’s In Town

Bo Horvat tops the Daily Faceoff trade target list and Connor Bedard has arrived in Vancouver.

By Markus Meyer
Vegas Golden Knights v Vancouver Canucks Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

Canucks News

  • Bo Horvat trade talk rolls on, as Daily Faceoff has Horvat leading the charge on their trade targets list. It’s a tough situation, in many of the same ways as the JT Miller one was. He’s a great player — but do the assets outweigh that? Certainly, it’s the narrative to follow moving forward.
  • On that same note, Horvat is putting up quite the statistical package. To the point where it stands out even among the best of the best in the league. As of now, he’s the only player in the whole league to lead his team in a number of categories:
  • Horvat’s season has in fact been so impressive that he’s on pace to break the franchise record (held by Pavel Bure) for the most goals in a single season. Now, do I think he actually breaks it? No, but that it’s even a conversation is astonishing.
  • Connor Bedard is in town to play the Vancouver Giants in a game that is sold out. Bedard is still a loyal Canucks fan. Is it destiny? No. The Canucks will instead miss the playoffs by three points. An equally good outcome.
  • An interesting project is on the way from Scott Rintoul. Really looking forward to this. Should be an informative listen.
  • And in case you missed it, Sheldon Dries got the belt. He’s having himself a perfectly good season as a depth guy. Found money? Maybe!

Hockey News

  • In some sad news, Borje Salming has passed away, after having recently been honoured by the Maple Leafs (against the Canucks). Salming was a trailblazer and was only 71. May he Rest In Peace.
  • Some interesting background about Salming’s involvement with women’s hockey:
  • An announcement regarding the extension of the CHL-NHL transfer agreement:
  • And I share this Gritty post to wish our American readers a very happy Thanksgiving! Enjoy the second best Thanksgiving out there.

BC Place Bulletins

BC Place Bulletins is a Friday WWE feature summarizing scores and news from the local Vancouver sports scene.

  • As I noted above, Connor Bedard is in town, and it’s a big deal. I’ve never seen this kind of hype for a prospect, but I suppose that’s a product of him being a local guy. If you got tickets, consider yourself lucky — you’ll get to say you were there.
  • Apparently he’s picking the Brian of another local kid, Mat Barzal, in anticipation of the draft:
  • And the head coach for Canada’s Men’s National Team was in a bit of hot water for some comments ahead of their match against Croatia. Apparently he said they were going to “F*** Crotia”. Eh, not super great I guess, but also, who cares. They play Sunday, 8 AM. Tune in! It’s fun and it’s historic.

