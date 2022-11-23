GAME RECAP #20: NUCKS WIN! The Game 4-3! On The Road!

I can Bearly believe it. The Nucks just won. On the Road. In Colorado!

I’m not taking credit for the screed last night about the Nucks learning to play the entire 3rd period. They’re just quick learners. Pete’s line got the big matchup and succeeded - Bruce heard us too. Also... Cale Makar is a penalty-sucking goon.

The Nucks started strong - just 21 seconds into the 1st. Possibly too strong.

Bad news...Canucks score quickly — Westy

Fortunately, the Nucks trailed 2-1 into the 2nd. So that’s good.

Even better Bo McHorvat is now tied for the lead in goals - in the entire NHL. Scoring in the 2nd to tie it up.

Almost better, Millise and Bess broke their trend, remained on the plus side in this game. Brock kept his 8 game point streak going, while not going on the minus. It can be done. However, JT took a lazy (soft) hooking penalty on the PK and Cale MaGoon scored 5-on-3.

Didn’t matter.

What matters is the Nucks were trailing 3-2 going into the 3rd. That’s good.

How is that good?

Because... reasons... and almost seemed the Avs had caught a mild case of Nucking Clubhouse flu. They had the lead and weren’t worried about giving up the lead to the near legend team that gives up leads.

And then the comeback kids from False Creek sprung their comeback gambit just as Cale McGoon was coming out of the box - for his eleventeenth infraction.

Pinball hockey with Dries to tie the game. I’m not making it up!

Of course, the Avs came back with a push, because - weirdly - they don’t want to play for the tie.

Even better for them and their gummy gumdrop tossing fans, the refs gave them another PP from a soft call on Petey.

The doom and gloom music poured out of the 144 marshal stacks in the game thread. Fortunately no one in the game thread heard it. Since no one was knocking around the Hump Day game thread dungeon.

Except... you know, Cale just can’t keep out of the box.

It’s 4-on-4 and that’s better for us - if Petey wasn’t in the box.

Doesn’t matter.

What matters is that Mikhey - can we just call him Mik now - thwarts the icing, steals the puck and then screens the goalie just as Ethan let loose with a Bear of a shot.

GWG - For the Nucks - mid 3rd? Bear it is, Bruce!

Not only that... but the Nucks frustrate the Cup Champs and keep them off the scoreboard.

I’m not making it up!

The only goals scored in the 3rd period, we’re scored by the Nucks!

It’s possible! Nucks get a lead and keep it!

Meanwhile...

Special news report: On the morning of November 24th, 2022, it was reported that Vancouver, Canada had been encompassed completely in ice that emerged from the ground. It is suspected that hell has frozen over.

That’s great! Pond hockey for everyone who can’t afford to watch pond hockey at the ROG.

Video From Above

The 2 Johns cover the amazing - possibly - confusing script flip on the road.

GAME STATS - WINNING STATS

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 25 53% 0/5 12 12 17 4 Avalanche COL 36 47% 2/6 10 12 9 6



PLAYER STATS - A MILE HIGH

MILE HIGH IMPRESSORS

Who showed a ton of resilience? Marty knows.

"Showed a ton of resilience...To comeback on a team like that, special win."



Spencer Martin meets with media following 33-save performance against Colorado@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/BfuWsQpHXV — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 24, 2022

Bear it is! GWG and Game’s 1st star.

It’s Dries fun when a Nuck scores on his former team.

"Whenever the coaching staff has confidence in you, it instills confidence in yourself."



Sheldon Dries@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/NXohlRB0n6 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 24, 2022

Unscheduled win over the defending champs - the Nucks kept it close - not Special close, because league’s best PP vs league’s worst PK.

Great game by Spencer Five-One-And-One Martin, brings us to the question... who is in net on Saturday?

Let’s find out.