Gamethread #20: Canucks vs Avs

I hope the Canucks game plan tonight is to move their skates instead of imitating pylons in their own end. The sales point on this team was “skill” and their weakness was “defense”. I am not sure you should advertise the first point if it doesn’t apply to the second point.

Is there a way to get Miller and Boeser off the ice when the puck gets into the Canucks end?

I continue to wait for a trade. I doubt that this management group lets this team figure it out. Would Colorado be one of the teams interested in a piece or two as they try to defend the Cup? I doubt it. The Avs lost a couple pieces but seem to be moving along quite nicely. They have the #1 PP unit, two players with 26 points and Cale Makar. The Avs took two out of three games last year. I expect a fast, back and forth game. Hopefully the Canucks can skate in their own end.

Go Canucks Go!