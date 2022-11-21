GAME RECAP #19: NUCKS Win - Home Loss - Get Wegafied 5-4

Tough home loss against a team that already has too many wins this year.

At least this game had a different storyline. Get a lead in the 2nd - lose the lead. Get a 2 goal lead in the 3rd - lose the lead and the game.

Hmmm...

Fine. Far too similar story.

And worse... just when we thought the real Demmers was back, the 2nd-guessing scrambly imposter took over in the 3rd. To be fair, the Nucking TireFire Patrol were drafted into action as well.

What started as low event hockey ended in far too high event.

Oh well... it’s not like we expected to win this one. Just that there was chance it could happen.

We Nucking fans all always ready to have our hopes dashed fears realized in the 3rd.

THE GOOD

Bo got goal #15 and is 2nd only to McD in the league. Trade value keeps climbing. Not that it matters, cause Alvin and Chipmunks will find a way to make us miss the playoffs and still not improve the D.

That doesn’t sound so good. Let’s pump it up.

Petey was a force - on both ends of the ice - gotta goal - that created the safest lead in hockey - the 2 goal lead. Nucks need more safety.

Schenn is the highest scoring D on the team. Has 2 goals on the year!

THE TERRIBLE

It was possibly Demmer’s worst 3rd period in the last few weeks. Just when the Nucks needed his best period of the season. Oh well... not our problem. That’s Clark’s problem. Hope he has those confidence-inspiring whispers cued up. By the dozen.

JT struggled with the matchup side of the game. He’s been on the ice for 15 goals against 5-on-5 this season so far. And was on the ice for 3 GA tonight. Want to know how Bess was in his own when the game was on the line? Me neither. Not his problem. Even if it cost the game. And 2 other goals against. Like his high scoring centreman.

Maybe Petey’s line could be the #1 matchup line. Couldn’t be any worse. Although if JR insists that Stillman stays in the lineup rather than Burrs... let’s not think about it.

The Nucks still have the habit of losing their mojo when the going gets tough. They can score, but revert to puck fishing while igniting a tire fire in their own end.

Boxing out is not a term heard among Nucking players on the bench in the 3rd. Or on the ice.

Still... it was a moral victory tie. Or was it?

Morale defeat, more like it. — copey2

GAMER STATS

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Golden Knights VGK 38 46% 0/1 2 14 14 2 Canucks VAN 29 54% 0/1 2 25 12 10



PLAYERING STATS

HOME VIDS

The 2 Johns kept the Nucks in the game. Until they couldn’t. Even the camera lens couldn’t save the game - good defensive play tho.

HOME REGRESSORS

Tough loss and Pete breaks it down for us.

Elias Pettersson meets with the media following tonight's game against Vegas.@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/tQIol4BsQn — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 22, 2022

Bruce critiques team D. He’s very diplomatic - when bad things happen.

Head Coach Bruce Boudreau addresses the media during his post-game availability at Rogers Arena. @theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/HHbZNtSaWr — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 22, 2022

No worries - with this scheduled loss (that they coulda won) out of the way, the Nucks only have to endure the next 2 losses - then regroup to salvage the prestigious 1 game win streak next weekend.

October and November games aren’t the forte of the current Nucks roster. They’re a New Years to spring team. And that’s really close. Yay!

Meanwhile... until then, how do we keep our spirits bright - or at least chilled to room temp?

Let’s find out.