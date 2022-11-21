Quinn’s Questions: Who Would You Trade?

Quinn’s Questions is a feature where you the fans tell us your thoughts, through your vote and hopefully in the comments, as well. It’s named after Quinn Hughes, Pat Quinn, or both, depending on your age and era.

Results of Previous Quinn’s Questions: Is there a future Hall of Famer on this Canucks roster?

No - 61%

Yes - 39%

Honestly, I’m surprised it was this close. I was expecting like, a 90-10 split for no, but I guess you’re all pretty high on Hughes and Petey. Or you think the Hall of Fame has a really low bar. Fair enough, I suppose.

Change is in the air. You can kinda just feel it.

There’s constant talk about coaching changes. There’s talk about day-to-day roster moves — who should be in and who should be out. And, of course, there's trade speculation, and it seems to be ramping up these days. So this week, we ask you to play GM. Who would you trade if you had to make a move?

The obvious candidate is Bo Horvat. He’s a UFA after this year, he’s a big name on a roster that could probably stand to make a big change, and most importantly, he’d fetch you a lot — he’s among the league leader in goals this season! Throw in the fact that he’s a captain with a proven track record of scoring consistently, and you have quite the asset to put on the market. The flip side is of course the same. He’s a good player, playing great who is also your captain. Ultimately, it comes down to can you afford him this off-season — and the current cap situation seems to suggest no.

You could also build a reasonably compelling case for trading Conor Garland. He hasn’t been great this year — he only has three goals and nine points in 17 games — but his track record is pretty good and he does have a sort of tenacity that could be attractive to teams. He also only makes a shade under $5 million — not cheap, but not necessarily an anchor contract either. It’s possible he could be the most reasonable asset to move.

Sticking with bigger names, Brock Boeser could be on the trading block as well, Again, not a guy who’s having a great season — his underlying numbers are a disaster, and he has only two goals in 12 games — but he does 11 points in those same 12 contests. Boeser also has a bit of a brand name appeal that could do him some good, and his $6.65 million caphit isn’t crippling. You may be selling low, but moving Boeser would certainly send a signal that it’s time for change, while also getting a decent return.

Personally, I say Horvat due to the contract situation. It just seems absurd to hang on to him and possibly lose him for nothing, or re-sign him somehow to a huge contract. Let me know what you think though. Maybe you have a different idea — for instance, maybe you’re on the trade JT Miller train. For those who say “don't trade anyone” — well, imagine I’m forcing you to. Comment and vote away!