GAME RECAP #18: NUCKS WIN! AT HOME! Dethrone Kings 4-1

2 GAME NUCKING WIN STREAK!

Some , almost all had this game penned in our end as a loss. All, but one.

I am calling for a win please — Westy

When Westy makes a definitive (pleasing) statement - the Nucks, the Puck Luckers respond. Usually. Occasionally. Once a season.

The secret to beating the Kings is to score first - they play lead-lock hockey (whatever that is) - however, the 5 goal comeback? Not so much.

The other secret is to have Bess and Pete on your team. Brock has scored eleventy goals against the Kings. Highest scoring Nuck vs the Kings in Nucking history at .92 goals a game. Pete has starred in many many Quick nightmares. 2 more tonight as well.

Wooo! Two for petey! On the Fedler! THE KINGS FEDLER! — Twitchy

THE GOOD AND NOBLE

The Nucks have been beating the Kings since 2012. Or somewhat later. Won all the games last season - other than the ones they didn’t.

Even better. Nucks had Thatcher Demko in net. Not his eveel dopplestopper. Demmers, for the - this is uncomfortable to type - for the 1st time this season, allowed 3 goals or less.

Great to have Lazar back in the lineup - led the team with 7 hits and his full rink press.

WON DA 3rd! No, really.

Not only did the Nucks keep the Kings at bay in the 3rd, but made them pay when they bobbled at the Nucking blueline. Turned into a Nucks 4-on-1 - with Dries putting a shot on net and Bess swatting the puck out of mid-air into the net.

Most impressive win of the season? Yes. However, not many wins to puck from out of the 18 played.

Yet, the Nucks won the Special Team battle - both sides of it. PK killed off 2. PP got 1 out of 3. Not many games that happened... for... reasons.

And won the 5-on-5 tilt. Going away.

So much winning.

Won the goaltending battle. Demmers played like he’d got...

two days of home cooking with Ian helped him find some form — copey2

Even better, the postal service returned pucks that Demmers wasn’t at home to receive.

Demmer played a great game, and got some luck, which is probably what he needed to get back on track, boeser scored, pk was perfect, the team played like 45 minutes instead of their usual 35...all in all a good game. — Twitchy

THE MEH

Bo lost all but one draw against Kopi. No points either. No worries.

Despite, the lop-sided victory - 1st of the year if you are at home counting lops and their sides. The 8-5 win over the Ducks doesn’t count on the lopppy side - that was fire on the wagon sides.

Despite the lop-sided victory, Stillman is still gathering kudos from the game thread.

5 seconds left in the period. Stillman: Let me send the puck straight down the middle of the ice. — marcness52

Despite the man-crush JR has on Stillman, he wasn’t the only D-ficient player.

They bottomed out at 7 games below .500 on the year last year (8-15-2 or something). This year they *started* out at 5 games below .500.... so dug the whole immediately. I think the two Vegas games are going to be a real test; they need I’d say to get 3 points there to put themselves back into thinking about keeping the team together. They played a solid game tonight, never mind the shot count disparity, but had some puck luck for sure, a little PDO reversion to the mean, and a great game by a return to DemVez form. Let’s see if they can keep that up. Stillman still needs to be benched. Every single shift he had was bad. Myers had a few chaos moments with him too but was mostly reined in. OEL played better than of late, but still has a ways to go. I thought Schenn had a number of medium bad giveaways and missed reads as well, but Quinn or Dem covered for them. Bear was legitimately good. I just hope this frankendefence crew can keep it together, and Burroughs comes in for Stillman, never mind it’s his off side. Someone needs to smack those speedy tricky players on Vegas. [Sidenote: how the hell are they so good right now?] — copey2

HOMER WINNING VID

The 2 Johns are happy to get back to some sweet ROG Home cooking.

HOME WIN STATS!

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Kings LAK 38 50% 0/2 6 14 17 6 Canucks VAN 25 50% 1/3 4 30 11 8



PLAYER STATS!

HAPPY HOME PRESSORS

Brock got his 2 goal King quota as required by Royal Charter. 1st goals of the season. Now with 1 more than Schenn!

"I've actually been working on tipping pucks a lot after practice, so it paid off a bit."



️ Brock Boeser on his second goal tonight@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/kJGldwppnF — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 19, 2022

Happy homecoming for Thatcher makes us happy too.

"Coming home and having a practice day yesterday, it was a big opportunity for me, to get a win here and get this thing rolling again."



️ Thatcher Demko@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/YOGHr3K1wJ — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 19, 2022

Happy Bruce, for the 2nd game in a row - that’s gotta eat at JR a bit.

"It was our best game of the year."



️ Head Coach Bruce Boudreau@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/TANqm40Lod — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 19, 2022

Bruce has a job for another 48 hours. Yay!

But will he on Tuesday after Vegas leaves something terrible for us in the ROG? Or after the mini road trip through Avs town and Vegas in, ugh, Vegas.

Not our problem. Just now. But if it was...