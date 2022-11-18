 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wake With Elias: Bo, Brunette, and the Blue Jackets

There are rumours everywhere as change seems inevitable in Vancouver.

By Markus Meyer
Vancouver Canucks v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

Canucks News

  • There has apparently been some chatter between the Canucks and the Columbus Blue Jackets regarding a Bo Horvat trade. We don’t know how much there actually is to it, but Horvat does seem likely to go if they want to shake things up, and I suppose Columbus could use a player like Bo.
  • Podkolzin’s eye took a beating in a fight the other day, and his wife apparently did not have the highest opinion of it. I’m not sure it’s been the season people expected from him, but respect for being scrappy out there.
  • With a coaching situation that seems likely to change and a POHO openly trashing Boudreau, there is some chatter that Andrew Brunette — Devils assistant coach and former Panthers head coach — could be of interest to the Canucks. As of now, it doesn’t look like the team has permission to talk to him, but it’s a name worth watching. I like Brunette, but I don’t know if he solves the structure problem management so laments. Keep an eye on this situation.
  • Matt Sekeres on the seemingly untenable coaching situation with Bruce Boudreau. I tend to be of two minds here. I think Rutherford wants nothing to do with Bruce, but at the same time, is it really worth it at this point? I do think he's gone if things keep going south, but I’m not 100% sold on that.
  • The talk of the town has been change, and Satiar Shah is reporting that they really want to make a trade. I’ve seen OEL’s name thrown around, but I just can’t see that being at all feasible with his cap hit. Let us know your own trade ideas in the comments. Boeser? Garland? Pearson? There are options, but it’ll be tough in a cap-strapped league.
  • A minor bit of prospect news from GM Patrik Allvin:
  • And Todd Bertuzzi was on Donnie and Dhali the other day and talked about his Canucks legacy. Bertuzzi obviously has a complicated legacy as a Canuck, and I’d be interested to hear what some of you think about him and how the franchise should treat or honour him. He’s a bit before my time, but I’d love to hear your thoughts.

Hockey News

  • In some news relevant to our area of the globe, the U.S. Women’s National Team was in Seattle for the first ever time. Another good step for women’s hockey, particularly along the West Coast.
  • Sweden announced their Centennial Men’s All-Star Team. Despite the prominence of Swedes in the Canucks’ organizational history made it. What a shame, I think you could have argued for a Sedin in a forward slot here.
  • In somewhat Canucks-related news, long-time Canuck Alex Edler will not likely see disciplinary action for his hit on Connor McDavid. Listen, I love Edler, but he does have a bit of history of recklessness and sloppiness leading to not super clean hits. This though? Eh, it seems like he’s going in with the shoulder. Not sure it’s especially dirty, and I’m usually a throw the book at them guy. You can watch the hit here and draw your own conclusions.
  • Marc-Andre Fleury will be out for a while with an upper body injury. He hasn't been great, but this a tough blow for a Wild team that has not a particularly good start to the year.

BC Place Bulletins

BC Place Bulletins is a Friday WWE feature summarizing scores and news from the local Vancouver sports scene.

  • The big BC Lions news following their elimination from the playoffs is that Nathan Rourke is exploring options in the NFL. As he should — he showed that he’s an extraordinary talent, at least the CFL level. It’s a win-win in my view. Either we get to see a homegrown product make it big, or the Lions and CFL keep a brandname star in their program.
  • A little more context and background to the Rourke situation, courtesy of NFL insider Adam Schefter.
  • And an update on Vancouver Giants prospect Chloe Primerano:

