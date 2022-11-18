Wake With Elias: Bo, Brunette, and the Blue Jackets

Canucks News
- There has apparently been some chatter between the Canucks and the Columbus Blue Jackets regarding a Bo Horvat trade. We don’t know how much there actually is to it, but Horvat does seem likely to go if they want to shake things up, and I suppose Columbus could use a player like Bo.
Seravalli said he hasn't been able to confirm this but there seem to be some conversations/buzz between Columbus and Vancouver. Mentioned that's a very intriguing landing spot for Horvat— Taj (@taj1944) November 17, 2022
Mentioned that he's not reporting it but there has been smoke there
- Podkolzin’s eye took a beating in a fight the other day, and his wife apparently did not have the highest opinion of it. I’m not sure it’s been the season people expected from him, but respect for being scrappy out there.
When asked about what his wife said when she saw his eye, Vasily Podkolzin replies “you idiot” #Canucks @Sportsnet650— Brendan Batchelor (@BatchHockey) November 17, 2022
- With a coaching situation that seems likely to change and a POHO openly trashing Boudreau, there is some chatter that Andrew Brunette — Devils assistant coach and former Panthers head coach — could be of interest to the Canucks. As of now, it doesn’t look like the team has permission to talk to him, but it’s a name worth watching. I like Brunette, but I don’t know if he solves the structure problem management so laments. Keep an eye on this situation.
Friedman says Vancouver does not have permission to speak with Andrew Burnette— Wiley Canuck (@wiley_canuck) November 17, 2022
- Matt Sekeres on the seemingly untenable coaching situation with Bruce Boudreau. I tend to be of two minds here. I think Rutherford wants nothing to do with Bruce, but at the same time, is it really worth it at this point? I do think he's gone if things keep going south, but I’m not 100% sold on that.
.@mattsekeres on Bruce Boudreau:— Sekeres and Price (@sekeresandprice) November 17, 2022
"If he’s going out, he’s going out his way. His guys, his deployment, his system. Not a single, solitary F to give. It’s becoming clear that it’s a matter of time before the #Canucks fire their coach." @GreatClips https://t.co/g8BXIBVvnK
- The talk of the town has been change, and Satiar Shah is reporting that they really want to make a trade. I’ve seen OEL’s name thrown around, but I just can’t see that being at all feasible with his cap hit. Let us know your own trade ideas in the comments. Boeser? Garland? Pearson? There are options, but it’ll be tough in a cap-strapped league.
Sat mentions Canucks are "really" trying to make a trade.— Taj (@taj1944) November 17, 2022
- A minor bit of prospect news from GM Patrik Allvin:
General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that F Karel Plasek has been loaned to HC Olomouc (Czech Extraliga) for the remainder of the 2022.23 season.— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 17, 2022
- And Todd Bertuzzi was on Donnie and Dhali the other day and talked about his Canucks legacy. Bertuzzi obviously has a complicated legacy as a Canuck, and I’d be interested to hear what some of you think about him and how the franchise should treat or honour him. He’s a bit before my time, but I’d love to hear your thoughts.
"I was a diehard Canuck player and lived and died by that city.."— Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) November 17, 2022
Former Canuck Todd Bertuzzi joined us in our second hour and reflected on his return to Vancouver in 2019 and positives outweighing the negatives during his time here.
Full interview.. https://t.co/kdFIqMtgWm pic.twitter.com/bJw98HBYC0
Hockey News
- In some news relevant to our area of the globe, the U.S. Women’s National Team was in Seattle for the first ever time. Another good step for women’s hockey, particularly along the West Coast.
The U.S. Women's National Hockey Team is in Seattle for the first time—a meaningful moment for the growth of hockey in the PNW.— Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) November 17, 2022
"It's an all girls team just like my team."@usahockey pic.twitter.com/QjTwfelzPZ
- Sweden announced their Centennial Men’s All-Star Team. Despite the prominence of Swedes in the Canucks’ organizational history made it. What a shame, I think you could have argued for a Sedin in a forward slot here.
Sweden's Men’s Centennial All-Star Team— Risto Pakarinen (@RistoPakarinen) November 17, 2022
G: Henrik Lundqvist
D: Börje Salming
D: Nicklas Lidström
F: Peter Forsberg
F: Mats Sundin
F: Håkan Loob#tidernashockeygala #sollentuna
- In somewhat Canucks-related news, long-time Canuck Alex Edler will not likely see disciplinary action for his hit on Connor McDavid. Listen, I love Edler, but he does have a bit of history of recklessness and sloppiness leading to not super clean hits. This though? Eh, it seems like he’s going in with the shoulder. Not sure it’s especially dirty, and I’m usually a throw the book at them guy. You can watch the hit here and draw your own conclusions.
Not expecting any supplemental discipline for Alex Edler's hit on #Oilers captain Connor McDavid last night.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) November 17, 2022
We'll talk about it on @DailyFaceoff Live coming up at 12 noon ET. Here's the link to watch:https://t.co/VQsbTc2K24
- Marc-Andre Fleury will be out for a while with an upper body injury. He hasn't been great, but this a tough blow for a Wild team that has not a particularly good start to the year.
Big news from #mnwild practice, but Marc-Andre Fleury has an upper body injury and is being evaluated today. Evason doesn’t know how long he’ll be out. Wild will recall a goalie from Iowa.— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) November 16, 2022
BC Place Bulletins
- The big BC Lions news following their elimination from the playoffs is that Nathan Rourke is exploring options in the NFL. As he should — he showed that he’s an extraordinary talent, at least the CFL level. It’s a win-win in my view. Either we get to see a homegrown product make it big, or the Lions and CFL keep a brandname star in their program.
"Every NFL team is interested in every free agent wherever they may be.."@IanFurnessSea on interest in Lions QB Nathan Rourke and what his scheduled workouts mean for his future.— Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) November 16, 2022
Full interview.. https://t.co/MgMgWgOKuS pic.twitter.com/iI68lGAxDh
- A little more context and background to the Rourke situation, courtesy of NFL insider Adam Schefter.
BC Lions QB Nathan Rourke, who led the CFL this season in passer rating, is set to begin working out for NFL teams next week. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Rourke is from Ontario, played collegiately at Ohio, had a record 78.7 completion % last season, and now has NFL visits lined up.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2022
- And an update on Vancouver Giants prospect Chloe Primerano:
Vancouver Giants notebook: Draft pick Chloe Primerano finding form with school sport girls team https://t.co/zCkC2XHfQ4 pic.twitter.com/gWdfWI12nA— Province Sports (@provincesports) November 16, 2022
