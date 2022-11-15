Gamethread #17: Canucks vs Sabres

A year ago, the Canucks had 12 points after 16 games. This year they have 11. Francesco waited 26 games to make wholesale changes last year. You would have to think that he would let GMPA pull the trigger faster than that. Now whether those changes are coaching related or player related is the questions.

There is a lot of frustration as seen with the limited amount of people on the last gamethread. Remember, you can come here to vent as well, without Elon Musk watching you.

I wonder what the response would be if the Canucks win big tonight?

Too late?

I think so. But wouldn’t it be nice to see a big win?

Go Canucks go!