Quinn’s Questions: Are There Future Hall of Famers in Vancouver?

Quinn’s Questions is a feature where you the fans tell us your thoughts, through your vote and hopefully in the comments, as well. It’s named after Quinn Hughes, Pat Quinn, or both, depending on your age and era.

Results of Previous Quinn’s Questions: Which Canuck has impressed you the most so far?

Elias Pettersson - 46%

Andrei Kuzmenko - 30%

Bo Horvat - 22%

Other - 2%

I’m surprised by how much of the vote Kuzmenko got, particularly relative to Horvat. I suspect Bo would have fared better on a ranked ballot type situation. 2% for other is disturbing but correct.

It’s been a tough season, but in some good news around the club, Daniel Sedin, Henrik Sedin, and Roberto Luongo have been inducted into the Hall of Fame, and the celebrations go on as I type.

All three made it on the first ballot, and all three overwhelmingly deserve it, despite what some East Coast hot take machines, or Big Brains who say “but what about CUPS!” may have you believe.

Henrik Sedin has a Hart Trophy and an Art Ross to his name, while Daniel has a matching Art Ross alongside a Ted Lindsay. They’re the top two scorers in franchise history, both cracked 1000 points, and, oh yeah, they’re identical twins who reinvented the way offence could be done in the National Hockey League. They’re also just great people. They’re slam dunks.

Luongo, for his part, is a repeat Vezina nominee who leads two franchises in wins, is among the all-time league leaders in wins for a goalie, and has a Jennings Trophy and an olympic gold medal to his name. He was also a Hart finalist, and was robbed by the voters of hardware. Again, a slam dunk.

Looking back, it’s pretty remarkable that the 2011 club had three Hall of Famers. In honour of these three Canuck inductees, I ask, does this current class of Canucks have any future Hall of Fame members on it?

It’s a big question, and one that’s tough to answer today because the core is so young. For that reason, I start as a pretty strong no. I mean, being a Hall of Famer is such a high bar, and I'm not sure any Canuck is such a distinct talent like the Sedins and Luo were. These were players who defined their position for a generation. There’s no one really that rises to that level to my eye, but I suppose you could make a couple stretch cases. Elias Pettersson’s Calder is certainly noteworthy, and if he keeps up his progression as an offensive force, maybe he starts to become a Hart guy. Quinn Hughes certainly has a dynamic skillset, and despite his poor start to the year, it’s non inconceivable he biomes a Norris guy. Still, these feel like ridiculous propositions to make at this moment.

Let me know what you think in the poll and in the comments. Do we have future HoFers on this roster? If so, is there any possible candidate I missed? Vote away and again congratulations to the very deserving Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, and Roberto Luongo.