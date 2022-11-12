GAME RECAP #15: Nucks Win - Another Road Loss - Get Edged 3-2 in CoTU

You couldn’t have scripted a better loss. Actually you could - if the Laffs lost the game not just the 1st period, that would have been a loss we could take.

But this Nucking loss... not so much. If we hadn’t seen this season’s roster set a historic league record for losing games by blowing multi-goal leads, this blown lead game in the CoTU might have been the usual tough road luck.

To be fair this road trip with TWO, count ‘em, T-W-O Back-To-Back games is worse than the road trip the Nucks started the season with. Season start that set a league record for blown leads.

THE GOOD

The Nucks won the 1st! In the CoTU!

Bo scored a goal and JT scored on the PP. Yay!

Holy Horvat Batman! — Westy

Exciting!

Wooo Horvat! — Twitchy

Something you don’t read as often as hoped...

JT Miller does something good! — Westy

And...

End the game now — Westy

They didn’t.

THE INEVITABLE BAD

You may not believe it, but 30 seconds into the 2nd, Quinn took a hooking penalty on the Yote’s future star player. Nucks PK went to work. Featuring the puck chasing OEL and his partner on the missed coverage, Mr. Chaos. Mathews scores.

Chasing the puck...what the fuck was OEL doing? Myers OEL on the PK is bad — Westy

Great start to the period.

And great start to the game thread’s 1-900 psychic hockey hotline startup.

Well, here it goes... — Twitchy

Very soon... it’s a tie game. Thanks to the Tire Fire Starters & Defenders of your those Vancouver Canucks!

And that can mean only one thing...

THE KARMICALLY (Comically?) BAD ENDING

The GWG was scored by our old friend & player, Jordie Benn. His 1st (and probably last) goal of the season. What a laff. Ha-ha on us.

Well that was embarrassing. — Raddy

Worse, the 2nd isn’t over and the big Nucking comeback 3rd period we all wanted to see was something else we’ve seen so many times, but rather not see again.

I think we just spent like 10 minutes hemmed in our own end. That’s a grand strategy to tie up the game. — Twitchy

Still... the Nucks worked hard on team D (probably just at practice - or on NHL 2021 on the plane).

But then they let in 1 and they fold like... like... I dunno, wet garbage. Except they were that all game, really. — copey2

HNIC Embarrassment Highlights

At least the 2 Johns don’t have to play in the CoTU

GAME LOSS STATS

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 29 44% 1/4 4 38 13 12 Maple Leafs TOR 34 56% 1/2 8 30 19 21



PLAYER LOSS STATS

THE DEPRESING CoTU PRESSORS

Martin’s first regulation loss with the Nucks. That sucks. And now he has to talk about. That’s just great.

Bruce is frustrated. JR is frustrated. We’re frustrated. Unlike confidence to close out a game, there’s enough frustration to go around.

Great game by Marty. Kept the Nucks in the game all game. The rest of the Nucks didn’t appear be willing to be kept in it.

Another scheduled road loss tomorrow and another likely road loss next week - then the Nucks return home. How many Nucks will stay home? How many coaches?

Want to find out? Me neither.