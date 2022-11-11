 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wake With Elias: Things Are Not Well

Everyone is just mad

By Markus Meyer
Vancouver Canucks v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Canucks News

  • The Canucks are obviously collapsing around us in real time, and some people have taken it upon themselves to blame Thatcher Demko. I don't think that’s without merit — he hasn’t been great — but Bo Horvat certainly disagrees.
  • In some not great injury news, Tanner Pearson has been placed on IR. He hasn't been good, but this is still bad news.
  • Drance compares the Canadiens rebuild to the Canucks’ “rebuild”. The Tabs have loaded up and been aggressive, while the Canucks keep picking up random guys. Shocking which one is working better.
  • Listen, I don’t want to claim a 650 caller is a real source... But the Dickinson story has been a bizarre one to follow, and this tracks with him not being impressed with his time in Vancouver.
  • And in anticipation of Saturday’s game, we still don’t know what goalie they’ll face.

Hockey News

  • In case you missed it from a couple days ago, Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, Mitch Miller’s victim, released a statement via the HDA. Honestly, a tough read. The Bruins’ decision was disturbing and I can’t imagine what this kid is going through.
  • Martin Brodeur is back with New Jersey as their VP of Hockey Operations.
  • A summary of PHF singings and transactions so far:
  • And in a cool anniversary, The Hockey News turns 75. Congrats on the achievement!

BC Place Bulletins

BC Place Bulletins is a Friday WWE feature summarizing scores and news from the local Vancouver sports scene.

  • A look back at the Lions’ semi-final win last week. At least one Vancouver sports team is successful. The Lions play in the division final Sunday against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
  • The CFL announced the Grey Cup halftime, and it’s sort of weird. I’m a big country guy so I know and don’t hate Hubbard and Davis... but it’s a bit bizarre. They’re both like, B-List guys. Anyways, I’ll still probably watch.
  • And a big investment into the Canadian Premier League. Vancouver just got one of these teams and I’ll be interested to see how they do. As an Island guy, I look forward to the rivalry with Pacific FC.

