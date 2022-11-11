Wake With Elias: Things Are Not Well

Canucks News
- The Canucks are obviously collapsing around us in real time, and some people have taken it upon themselves to blame Thatcher Demko. I don't think that’s without merit — he hasn’t been great — but Bo Horvat certainly disagrees.
Horvat: “Thatcher owes us nothing. He has stolen so many games for us and we have to play well in front of him. He’s an elite goaltender and obviously showing emotion when he got speared.” #Canucks https://t.co/2Mr6dl3huw— Ben Kuzma (@benkuzma) November 10, 2022
- In some not great injury news, Tanner Pearson has been placed on IR. He hasn't been good, but this is still bad news.
General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that F Tanner Pearson has been placed on injured reserve and F Sheldon Dries has been recalled from Abbotsford (AHL).— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 10, 2022
- Drance compares the Canadiens rebuild to the Canucks’ “rebuild”. The Tabs have loaded up and been aggressive, while the Canucks keep picking up random guys. Shocking which one is working better.
12 months ago MTL decisively charted a bold new course. VAN made changes too, far more modest in scope and ambition.— Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) November 10, 2022
Well the Habs rebuild looks a lot more fun than what the Canucks are doing.
My column on an ugly performance on hallowed hockey ground: https://t.co/m14gYem9VO
- Listen, I don’t want to claim a 650 caller is a real source... But the Dickinson story has been a bizarre one to follow, and this tracks with him not being impressed with his time in Vancouver.
Caller on 650 says they asked Dickinson what the best part of Vancouver was on Chicago radio and he said “leaving”— Wiley Canuck (@wiley_canuck) November 10, 2022
- TBC
️"This core is not good together. Stop "pecking away" at this roster, and start using some dynamite!"— Sportsnet 650 (@Sportsnet650) November 10, 2022
▶️ @MikeHalford604 & @SadClubCommish on an unacceptable #Canucks effort in Montreal.
Download & Subscribe https://t.co/8mtXu3NT9Y
Watch on SN Now: https://t.co/oRY6pv9QZA pic.twitter.com/gl1eo1jkEK
- And in anticipation of Saturday’s game, we still don’t know what goalie they’ll face.
Erik Kallgren is the confirmed starter for Fridays Hall of Fame Game against the Penguins on TSN4⃣— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 10, 2022
Saturday's starter against the Canucks is still TBD; Matt Murray says he felt "really, really good" in today's practice @TSN_Edge
Hockey News
- In case you missed it from a couple days ago, Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, Mitch Miller’s victim, released a statement via the HDA. Honestly, a tough read. The Bruins’ decision was disturbing and I can’t imagine what this kid is going through.
Incredibly heart-breaking read but a necessary one. Our actions or lack thereof, have real-life consequences. A statement from Isaiah Meyer-Crothers in his own words sent to Akim Aliu, HDA Chair, on November 8, 2022 which he asked the HDA to release publicly on his behalf. pic.twitter.com/dctpDdrXaL— Hockey Diversity Alliance (@TheOfficialHDA) November 9, 2022
- Martin Brodeur is back with New Jersey as their VP of Hockey Operations.
The is staying.— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 10, 2022
: https://t.co/8wzimM7n1D#NJDevils | #MadeinJersey pic.twitter.com/jPaeAdCG9Z
- A summary of PHF singings and transactions so far:
PHF by the numbers: Signings edition pic.twitter.com/1GRnTmh9rO— Players’ Association of the PHF (@nwhlpa) November 10, 2022
- And in a cool anniversary, The Hockey News turns 75. Congrats on the achievement!
How it started vs. How it’s going #ThrowbackThursday to 75-years ago when the first issue of The Hockey News was printed and published by the @NHL in October 1947! pic.twitter.com/xgBP2NOjNL— The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) November 10, 2022
BC Place Bulletins
BC Place Bulletins is a Friday WWE feature summarizing scores and news from the local Vancouver sports scene.
- A look back at the Lions’ semi-final win last week. At least one Vancouver sports team is successful. The Lions play in the division final Sunday against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
: - #GCPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/UeeyvvxDXi— CFL (@CFL) November 10, 2022
- The CFL announced the Grey Cup halftime, and it’s sort of weird. I’m a big country guy so I know and don’t hate Hubbard and Davis... but it’s a bit bizarre. They’re both like, B-List guys. Anyways, I’ll still probably watch.
GREY CUP HALFTIME SHOW pic.twitter.com/MMWLv4bBoQ— Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) November 4, 2022
- And a big investment into the Canadian Premier League. Vancouver just got one of these teams and I’ll be interested to see how they do. As an Island guy, I look forward to the rivalry with Pacific FC.
Big soccer, big bank. Canadian Premier League @CPLsoccer announced today their new multi-year sponsorship agreement with @cibc to share #soccer enthusiasm across Canada and support grassroots level activity. Canada will be hosting @FIFAWorldCup games in 2026. #SportsNews— Island Social Trends (@IslandSocTrends) November 10, 2022
Loading comments...